Fifth-generation Honda City to be sold alongside fourth-gen model, here’s why!

The company says it will give a larger choice of variants and price bands to the customer

In a first for Honda Cars India, two generations of the City sedan will be sold simultaneously. The company will soon launch the fifth-generation City in India, but won’t discontinue the fourth-generation model. This, among other things, gives a larger choice to the customer in terms of variants and price bands.“In the case of the City the model change happened at a time when we were transitioning from BS4 to BS6 emission levels. The current (fourth-generation) City was certified as BS6-compliant last year, so we have the ability to produce it in a BS6 avatar,” says Rajesh Goel, senior vice-president & director of Sales & Marketing at Honda Cars India.

He adds that whenever the model change happened (of the City) Honda has received requests from customers about not discontinuing the older generation. “This time, we decided to give it a try.”There is bound to be a price difference between the two generations, but Goel doesn’t reveal that. “I cannot comment on the price right now, but our intent is to give a larger choice of variants and price bands to the customer.” At the same time, he adds, Honda won’t start selling a stripped-down version of the City. “Whatever model we sell will still be loaded with features.”

The new, fifth-generation City will be the largest car in its segment, bigger than competitors such as Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and Toyota Yaris. The current model is priced Rs 9.91 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The City was first launched in India in 1998, and among the existing cars it is the second-longest-running nameplate in India, after Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.