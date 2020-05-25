Fifth-generation Honda City to be sold alongside fourth-gen model, here’s why!

The company says it will give a larger choice of variants and price bands to the customer

By:Published: May 25, 2020 1:06:22 PM

 

In a first for Honda Cars India, two generations of the City sedan will be sold simultaneously. The company will soon launch the fifth-generation City in India, but won’t discontinue the fourth-generation model. This, among other things, gives a larger choice to the customer in terms of variants and price bands.“In the case of the City the model change happened at a time when we were transitioning from BS4 to BS6 emission levels. The current (fourth-generation) City was certified as BS6-compliant last year, so we have the ability to produce it in a BS6 avatar,” says Rajesh Goel, senior vice-president & director of Sales & Marketing at Honda Cars India.

He adds that whenever the model change happened (of the City) Honda has received requests from customers about not discontinuing the older generation. “This time, we decided to give it a try.”There is bound to be a price difference between the two generations, but Goel doesn’t reveal that. “I cannot comment on the price right now, but our intent is to give a larger choice of variants and price bands to the customer.” At the same time, he adds, Honda won’t start selling a stripped-down version of the City. “Whatever model we sell will still be loaded with features.”

The new, fifth-generation City will be the largest car in its segment, bigger than competitors such as Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and Toyota Yaris. The current model is priced Rs 9.91 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The City was first launched in India in 1998, and among the existing cars it is the second-longest-running nameplate in India, after Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Indian govt extends vehicle documents expiry date: Late fee to be waived off amid Covid-19 crisis

Indian govt extends vehicle documents expiry date: Late fee to be waived off amid Covid-19 crisis

Video: This documentary on every Batmobile since the 60's on Youtube you just cant miss

Video: This documentary on every Batmobile since the 60's on Youtube you just cant miss

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 price hiked: Costlier by this much

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 price hiked: Costlier by this much

Hyundai Kona electric price increased: MG ZS EV rival costlier by this much

Hyundai Kona electric price increased: MG ZS EV rival costlier by this much

Tesla seeks China's approval to build Model 3 EVs with lithium iron phosphate batteries

Tesla seeks China's approval to build Model 3 EVs with lithium iron phosphate batteries

Skoda India’s next event is a Pyjama Party! Karoq, Superb, Rapid virtual launch in 3 days

Skoda India’s next event is a Pyjama Party! Karoq, Superb, Rapid virtual launch in 3 days

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Kawasaki W800: Modern classic with better features, more sense?

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Kawasaki W800: Modern classic with better features, more sense?

Toyota EMI Holiday scheme begins: Low interest rates and other benefits for COVID-19 workers

Toyota EMI Holiday scheme begins: Low interest rates and other benefits for COVID-19 workers

Exclusive! Okinawa Cruiser electric maxi-scooter to be launched in Q1 FY22 at sub Rs 1 lakh price

Exclusive! Okinawa Cruiser electric maxi-scooter to be launched in Q1 FY22 at sub Rs 1 lakh price

Virat Kohli's brother takes delivery of Panamera Turbo as Porsche resume dealership operations

Virat Kohli's brother takes delivery of Panamera Turbo as Porsche resume dealership operations

Exclusive! Okinawa to commence online sales of electric scooters next week, here's how to buy

Exclusive! Okinawa to commence online sales of electric scooters next week, here's how to buy

Kia Motors introduces free three-step program for sanitisation during vehicle service

Kia Motors introduces free three-step program for sanitisation during vehicle service

Survey finds passengers ready for public bus transport but with this key requirement

Survey finds passengers ready for public bus transport but with this key requirement

Cars to be last link in electrification with electric two and three-wheelers coming first: Bosch

Cars to be last link in electrification with electric two and three-wheelers coming first: Bosch

Mahindra offering massive discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh: Scorpio, XUV500 also get offer

Mahindra offering massive discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh: Scorpio, XUV500 also get offer

Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300: Which has the best touchscreen infotainment system

Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300: Which has the best touchscreen infotainment system

Upcoming Skoda Karoq SUV spied on Indian roads: Jeep Compass rival launch on May 26

Upcoming Skoda Karoq SUV spied on Indian roads: Jeep Compass rival launch on May 26

BattRE gps:ie launched at Rs 64,990: Internet-connected electric scooter also available on Amazon

BattRE gps:ie launched at Rs 64,990: Internet-connected electric scooter also available on Amazon

BMW India M models recalled for these defects: Recently launched 8 Series also affected

BMW India M models recalled for these defects: Recently launched 8 Series also affected

Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis leads BJP protest against Uddhav Thackeray govt over COVID-19 handling

Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis leads BJP protest against Uddhav Thackeray govt over COVID-19 handling