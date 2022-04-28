Fifth-gen Supra finally gets a manual transmission: Toyota GR Supra unveiled

Toyota GR Supra will finally be available with a 6-speed manual transmission starting from Q4 of 2022. The sportscar was only available with an automatic gearbox until now.

Fans of the Supra moniker will be delighted to hear that Toyota has taken the wraps of the GR Supra which will come with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This new gearbox will be available in the GR Supra GT, GTS and the limited-edition A91-MT models. Toyota has also retuned the steering and suspension across all 3.0-litre GR Supras for better handling and response from the car.

According to the company, this new 6-speed manual unit has been developed specifically for the 3.0-litre, straight-six engine in the Supra. Apart from this, the suspension and steering will also be tuned to provide an even more dynamic ride. The stabilizer bushings have been modified and the adaptive variable suspension has been retuned to further improve the handling as well as ride quality of the GR Supra.

With this update, the GR Supra will be available in three new metallic colour schemes – Volcanic Ash Grey, Dawn Blue and Avalanche White. Apart from this, the GTS iteration of the GR Supra will also come with newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels with revised spoke and cross-sectional shapes and premium Titanium Dark Silver finish. These wheels are sturdier and also lighter, saving 1.2kg per wheel. On the inside, one will see the new circular manual gear knob with the GR logo and a new tan trim option as well.

The Toyota Supra is sold with two engine options – a 2.0-litre, in-line, four-cylinder and a 3.0-litre, in-line, six-cylinder. While both engines were being sold with the 8-speed automatic transmission, the manual will only be available with the bigger 3.0-litre engine. This engine is good for 382bhp and 500Nm.

There will also be an A91-MT special edition that will come with Cognac leather-trimmed seats, GR logoed Alcantara shift knob and a 12-speaker acoustically tuned premium JBL sound system. On the outside, the car will have a red “Supra” Badge and red GR Supra emblazoned callipers. It will be offered in two exclusive colours, Matte White and CU Later Gray, and come equipped with unique forged 19-inch Frozen Gunmetal Gray wheels. There will only be 500 units of this A91-MT model.

For the uninitiated, the fifth-gen Toyota Supra was launched back in 2019 and only came with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission from BMW. This new generation of Supra was born out of a collaboration between Toyota and BMW and was based on the BMW Z4. This is why it came with an engine and gearbox from the German carmaker, however, the engine development process saw major contribution from Toyota as well.