Fifth-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee breaks cover: India launch next year

The India-bound fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee has been revealed. Additionally, there is a Trailhawk as well as a hybrid 4xe version as well.

The all-new fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee has been unveiled. The new Grand Cherokee is said to go on sale in its home (US) market later this year, while Europe will receive the SUV in the middle of 2022. This new fifth-gen Grand Cherokee is also bound for the Indian market. We expect the SUV to arrive in India in 2022 as well, and Jeep is also looking to assemble the SUV locally through the CKD route to be competitive against its rivals in India. The Jeep Grand Cherokee will be available in quite a few trims to choose from. They include Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, Trailhawk, Summit, and Summit Reserve. Additionally, a 4xe hybrid version will also be offered on the new Grand Cherokee which will go on sale globally in 2022.

As standard, the Grand Cherokee will be powered by the 3.6-litre Pentastar V6. It is tuned to develop 293 bhp and 348 Nm of torque. The bigger engine option will include the 5.7-litre V8 that is good for 357 bhp and 528Nm of torque.

The new Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid model will be offered on the higher trim levels – Limited, Trailhawk, Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve. Like the Wrangler 4xe, the Grand Cherokee 4xe will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be assisted with electric motors. The combined output of the powertrain in the 4xe is 375 bhp and 637 Nm of torque. The hybrid system will use a 17-kWh battery pack which is claimed to offer 40 km of pure electric range. This hybrid SUV is also said to have conquered the Rubicon Trail under all-electric power.

The Grand Cherokee Trailhawk offers a Quadra-Lift air suspension which allows to gain an extra 11.3-inches in ground clearance and wade through water as deep as 24 inches. Additionally, the Quadra-Drive II active transfer case features an electronically controlled limited-slip differential at the rear. The sway bar as well can be disconnected to help improve wheel articulation when driving in extreme off-road conditions.

There are two versions of the Grand Cherokee – a two-row and a three-row seat Grand Cherokee L version. The latter being 11.4-inches longer in length and a 5-inch longer wheelbase is likely to be the one to be offered in the Indian market.

In the cabin, Jeep claims that the new Grand Cherokee offers more cabin space for occupants as well as luggage capacity. Jeep also says this new fifth-gen model is the most technologically advanced Grand Cherokee yet. As standard, it features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Enabled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto but more importantly with Uconnect 5, it can even receive over the air (OTA) updates. Rear passengers would be able to use a 10-inch screen to use similar features on the vehicle but will have added access to Amazon Fire TV to watch Prime Video through the vehicle’s inbuilt 4G connectivity. Other luxury features include Palermo leather upholstery, a 19-speaker McIntosh sound system offering 950 watts, a 10-inch head-up display for the driver and more.

In India, the Jeep Grand Cherokee will take on the likes of the Land Rover Discovery, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, BMW X5 and the Volvo XC90.

