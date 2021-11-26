Fifth edition of Hyundai Great India Drive flagged off: Covers 25 destination for ‘Progress of Nation’

The fifth edition of Hyundai's Great India Drive is flagged off with the company's global vision - Progress of Humanity. The drive will cover 25 locations across the country.

Hyundai has today waived flags to mark the beginning of Great India Drive 5.0. The fifth edition of the Hyundai Great India Drive will cover 25 unique locations to dovetail the carmaker’s successful journey of 25 years in the Indian market. This time around, the Great India Drive is themed on the company’s global vision of ‘Progress of Humanity’. Four successful models of the brand’s Indian lineup are participating in the Great India Drive 5.0, namely Creta, Venue, Alcazar, and i20 N Line. With the Great India Drive 5.0, Hyundai is putting in efforts to contribute to a brighter and better nation for future generations.

Commenting on the drive, Mr. S. S. Kim, Managing Director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), said, “Over the last 25 years HMI has played a pivotal role in introducing modern & advanced technologies that have helped realize the vision of Progress for Humanity. Our endeavour is to connect people with quality time by introducing innovative solutions built on three pillars of Intelligent Technology, Sustainability and Innovation.”

He added, “In its fifth iteration, the Great India Drive will continue to capture unique moments and journeys across India as it depicts India’s progress and the people and places that have contributed towards this progress. As frontrunners in introducing modern & advanced technologies for new generation customers, our segment leading products CRETA, VENUE, ALCAZAR and i20 N Line are set to create new and unique moments in the 5th Chapter of Great India Drive.”

During the flag-off, Hyundai Motor India also announced its MoU with Mr. Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, for its Pond Restoration project. The company will perform development work for a total of 3 ponds, one each in Pataudi, Sohna, and Farrukhnagar. The work will be done in collaboration with the Gurujal Society. Well, these ponds can recharge 93 million litres of groundwater annually.

Also, HMIL will be establishing a Town Hall project based on the idea of road safety campaign ‘Dhyan Do’, emphasizing road safety and self-health care of Public/Private transport drivers. With these initiatives, Hyundai Motor India will drive more opportunities for the masses and will strengthen its shift to a sustainable way of being.

