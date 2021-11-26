Fifth edition of Hyundai Great India Drive flagged off: Covers 25 destination for ‘Progress of Nation’

The fifth edition of Hyundai's Great India Drive is flagged off with the company's global vision - Progress of Humanity. The drive will cover 25 locations across the country.

By:November 26, 2021 8:02 PM

 

Hyundai has today waived flags to mark the beginning of Great India Drive 5.0. The fifth edition of the Hyundai Great India Drive will cover 25 unique locations to dovetail the carmaker’s successful journey of 25 years in the Indian market. This time around, the Great India Drive is themed on the company’s global vision of ‘Progress of Humanity’. Four successful models of the brand’s Indian lineup are participating in the Great India Drive 5.0, namely Creta, Venue, Alcazar, and i20 N Line. With the Great India Drive 5.0, Hyundai is putting in efforts to contribute to a brighter and better nation for future generations.

Commenting on the drive, Mr. S. S. Kim, Managing Director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), said, “Over the last 25 years HMI has played a pivotal role in introducing modern & advanced technologies that have helped realize the vision of Progress for Humanity. Our endeavour is to connect people with quality time by introducing innovative solutions built on three pillars of Intelligent Technology, Sustainability and Innovation.”

He added, “In its fifth iteration, the Great India Drive will continue to capture unique moments and journeys across India as it depicts India’s progress and the people and places that have contributed towards this progress. As frontrunners in introducing modern & advanced technologies for new generation customers, our segment leading products CRETA, VENUE, ALCAZAR and i20 N Line are set to create new and unique moments in the 5th Chapter of Great India Drive.”

During the flag-off, Hyundai Motor India also announced its MoU with Mr. Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, for its Pond Restoration project. The company will perform development work for a total of 3 ponds, one each in Pataudi, Sohna, and Farrukhnagar. The work will be done in collaboration with the Gurujal Society. Well, these ponds can recharge 93 million litres of groundwater annually.

Also, HMIL will be establishing a Town Hall project based on the idea of road safety campaign ‘Dhyan Do’, emphasizing road safety and self-health care of Public/Private transport drivers. With these initiatives, Hyundai Motor India will drive more opportunities for the masses and will strengthen its shift to a sustainable way of being.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 Suzuki S-Cross specs & feature comparison: Old vs new

2022 Suzuki S-Cross specs & feature comparison: Old vs new

Nissan Magnite finds 30,000 owners: Over 72,000 bookings in bag

Nissan Magnite finds 30,000 owners: Over 72,000 bookings in bag

Skoda Slavia launch details out: Variant-wise engine options revealed

Skoda Slavia launch details out: Variant-wise engine options revealed

New Kia Niro revealed at 2021 Seoul Mobility Show with an exciting design

New Kia Niro revealed at 2021 Seoul Mobility Show with an exciting design

BMW India to go on EV overdrive; to launch SUVs, speciality cars, sedans

BMW India to go on EV overdrive; to launch SUVs, speciality cars, sedans

Royal Enfield starts Thailand assembly unit, CKD plant

Royal Enfield starts Thailand assembly unit, CKD plant

All-new Suzuki S-Cross Unveiled Internationally: Features 360-degree camera & more

All-new Suzuki S-Cross Unveiled Internationally: Features 360-degree camera & more

KTM India launches the Pro-XP app: Track personal rides, share travel stories and much more

KTM India launches the Pro-XP app: Track personal rides, share travel stories and much more

MG, CleanMax partner for solar-wind hybrid energy: Meets nearly 50% of total requirement

MG, CleanMax partner for solar-wind hybrid energy: Meets nearly 50% of total requirement

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift production begins in India: Launch on 7th December

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift production begins in India: Launch on 7th December

EVRE to install 1,000 EV chargers in 12 cities, partners with Lets Transport

EVRE to install 1,000 EV chargers in 12 cities, partners with Lets Transport

2022 Ford Ranger is here: Wider & looks rad!

2022 Ford Ranger is here: Wider & looks rad!

Delhi Govt bans entry of petrol & diesel transport vehicles till Dec 3: CNG, EVs, allowed

Delhi Govt bans entry of petrol & diesel transport vehicles till Dec 3: CNG, EVs, allowed

Next-gen Hyundai Verna (India-bound) spied on test internationally

Next-gen Hyundai Verna (India-bound) spied on test internationally

Volkswagen extends service support for flood-affected customers in South India

Volkswagen extends service support for flood-affected customers in South India

Hyundai launches 3rd-edition of H-Social Creator program under 'Beyond Mobility' campaign

Hyundai launches 3rd-edition of H-Social Creator program under 'Beyond Mobility' campaign

2022 Audi Q5 Facelift: All you need to know about this premium SUV

2022 Audi Q5 Facelift: All you need to know about this premium SUV

Magenta to invest Rs 250 crore to set up EV manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

Magenta to invest Rs 250 crore to set up EV manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

Oppo files trademark registration: Plans to enter Indian EV market

Oppo files trademark registration: Plans to enter Indian EV market

Psychopaths drive German cars, claims 3Gem's study

Psychopaths drive German cars, claims 3Gem's study