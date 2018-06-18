FIFA 2018 World Cup: Car collection of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and other top football stars

FIFA 2018 is on and this year, football fever is more severe in India than it has ever been. We'd so far watched football fanatics go gaga over FIFA across the world, but now the trend for following the sport is getting stronger in the country (at least, by what can be said, considering the enthusiasm flooding social media). Anyhow, since everybody seems to be enjoying football, we bring you some interesting trivia about the most popular football stars in case you'd like to sit for a rapid-fire game with your mates. The men don't only get the glory, but they have bank balances that can get glorious cars too.

Lionel Messi

Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti 1957 (IMage: Telegraph)

The shining beacon in the world of football, Lionel Messi happens to own a fleet of some of the fanciest set of wheels you can imagine. One out of these is a super rare Ferrari 335 S Scaglietti Spider, for which he paid EUR32 million. Besides this, the rest of the cars include a Ferrari F430 Spider, Maserati Granturismo MC Stradale, Audi Q7, Audi R8, Audi R8 GT and Mini Cooper S Cabriolet. The only one American car in his collection is the Dodge Charger SRT8. He has two other cars that are cheaper than these - Range Rover Velar and Toyota Prius - to him, they must've been cheap, just saying.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Christiano Ronaldo has a total of 19 cars.

A net worth of about £200-250 million, a weekly salary of £365,000, a ginormous fan following around the world, and an evident affection for fast cars. Cristiano Ronaldo owns 19 cars, and to say the least, they're all exotics. The list includes Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, Bentley GT Speed, Aston Martin DB9, Audi R8, Ferrari 599 GTO, Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, Ferrari F430, Rolls Royce Phantom, Maserati GranCabrio.

There are nine other cars Ronaldo owns, namely BMW M6, Bentley Continental GTC, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sports Coupé, Porsche Cayenne, Porsche 911 Carrera 2S Cabriolet, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Audi Q7, Audi RS6 and a Mercedes-Benz C220 CDI.

Neymar

There are only 50 examples of the Maserati MC12 in the world.

The Brazilian forward, who cost PSG £198million and is said to earn around £775,000 a week, has a monster car collection to die for. An avid car collector, Neymar owns a Ferrari, Maserati, a number of Audis, Volkswagen and a Porsche. He owns a Ferraro 458 Italia, Maserati MC12s (only 50 exist in the world), Audi R8 Spyder, Audi RS7, Audi Q7 and Prosche Panamera Turbo. The cheapest car in Neymar's car collection is a practical Volkswagen Touareg.

Luis Suárez

2018 Cadillac Escalade (Image representational purpose)

Mr Suárez may be more popularly known more for biting players on the field. (He may have been provoked to the extent of losing it, but a punch in the face would've been welcomed by the guys who suffered from his bites). Point is, he too loves to collect expensive set of wheels and seems to have a thing for SUVs. He owns a Range Rover Sport, BMW X5 Black Edition, Audi Q7, Audi R8, and Cadillac Escalade.

Andres Iniesta

Iniesta owns three other cars besides Bugatti Veyron.

Football is a lot about money these days. There are eye-watering pay cheques and those pay cheques can get you some expensive toys. Iniesta too seems to have a knack for luxury cars. However, he only owns four but one of them is one of the world's most expensive cars. He owns a Bugatti Veyron, Audi Q7, Nissan Pulsar (Brand Ambassador) and Audi A7.