Fiat to introduce new SUV at Sao Paulo motor show next week

Fiat is preparing to take the wraps off a brand new SUV at the Sao Paulo motor show. Reports suggest that the new SUV will be underpinned by Jeep Compass platform and will pick the design from the Fiat Toro pick-up truck. The new seven-seat SUV will be launched in the Brazilian market during the motor due to be held from 8th to 18th November. Italian car manufacturer has also released a teaser video of the new SUV.

The video shows the front fascia which features split headlamp setup like Fiat Toro, but the new SUV will likely have more of a curvy design. On the inside, new Fiat SUV will likely share parts with Jeep Compass, including the 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system.

Engine options on the new Fiat SUV will include a 1.8-litre flex fuel engine with 161 PS and 195 Nm and a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel unit with 172 PS and 350 Nm. The flex-fuel engine will come paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox and the diesel with a nine-speed ZF auto.

The new Fiat SUV is expected to feature remote start, touchscreen navigation system, LED instrument cluster, and keyless entry. In terms of safety, it will get seven airbags, ABS, EBD, hill descent control, and pressure monitoring system.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be introducing three new SUVs or crossovers in international markets. For India, FCA is currently preparing to roll out a more off-road capable Jeep Compass Trailhawk, which is expected to be followed by the all-new Jeep Wrangler.

Fiat Toro or the new Toro-inspired SUV will most likely not make its way to India. However, the FCA could employ its platform for a seven-seat Jeep SUV for the country.