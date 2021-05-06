Fiat Progetto 363 crossover unveiled: Creta rival’s specs, features

This is one handsome-looking SUV and will have been perfect for India in the Rs 10-15 lakh price bracket.

By:May 6, 2021 4:40 PM

Fiat might have exited the Indian car market however the Italian brand is quite strong in other parts of the world like Latin America. Fiat has unveiled what it calls as Progetto 363 or Project 363. The actual name of the SUV will be selected online through a public poll. It is said that Progetto 363 shares a part of its architecture with the Argo car. However, Fiat says that an all-new MLA platform underpins the Progetto. This is one handsome-looking SUV and will have been perfect for India in the Rs 10-15 lakh price bracket. It is expected to be a Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival. The headlamps are LED units and so are the tail lights. Fiat will produce the SUV at its Betim, Brazil plant. This new platform that we were talking about earlier, also supports four-wheel drive as well as hybridisation.

Inside, the SUV is very much like the Jeep Compass we have here. There is the floating touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument console and more. Expect wireless charging and Android Auto, Apple CarPlay. Three engine options may be offered with this car. These engines can run on flex-fuel, something that Brazil promotes. First is the 1.3-litre engine that comes in a naturally aspirated as well as turbocharged forms. This engine makes 101hp on petrol and 110hp on ethanol. A CVT as well as 5-speed manual transmissions are being offered with this motor. The more powerful turbocharged unit makes around 130hp and is paired to a 12V hybrid system. The third engine here will likely be a 1.0-litre turbo petrol that puts out close to 125hp.

Fiat has timed the launch of this SUV for September this year. Given that the pandemic has eased in other parts of the world, this seems like a real-time analysis and a timeline that could be fulfilled.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Telelever suspension: Magic pixie that makes BMW R1250 GS easier to ride than smaller ADVs

Telelever suspension: Magic pixie that makes BMW R1250 GS easier to ride than smaller ADVs

Reasons to buy a Toyota badge-engineered car over a Maruti Suzuki and also why not to

Reasons to buy a Toyota badge-engineered car over a Maruti Suzuki and also why not to

Buying a car cheaper than cabs like Uber, Ola: Explained in detail

Buying a car cheaper than cabs like Uber, Ola: Explained in detail

Ather 450X Road Test Review: Living with India's Superhero of electric scooters

Ather 450X Road Test Review: Living with India's Superhero of electric scooters

5 most fuel-efficient Indian cars under Rs 10 lakh to combat exorbitant fuel prices

5 most fuel-efficient Indian cars under Rs 10 lakh to combat exorbitant fuel prices

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V price hiked again: New variant-wise figures listed

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift teased: Global debut on 12th May

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift teased: Global debut on 12th May

Mahle develops new magnet-free electric motor with higher efficiency, less wear

Mahle develops new magnet-free electric motor with higher efficiency, less wear

Tata Tiago, Tigor now offered with tyre puncture repair kits: New update explained

Tata Tiago, Tigor now offered with tyre puncture repair kits: New update explained

Honda H'ness CB350 gets costlier again: Price gap with Royal Enfield Meteor 350 compared

Honda H'ness CB350 gets costlier again: Price gap with Royal Enfield Meteor 350 compared

Two 110cc bikes that cost as much as some 125cc motorcycles: Here's why

Two 110cc bikes that cost as much as some 125cc motorcycles: Here's why

Alert Covid-19 patients! Mahindra 'Oxygen on Wheels' active in Delhi: Details explained

Alert Covid-19 patients! Mahindra 'Oxygen on Wheels' active in Delhi: Details explained

Triumph Street Triple R, Rocket 3 get massive price hike in India: Costlier by up to Rs 1.05 lakh

Triumph Street Triple R, Rocket 3 get massive price hike in India: Costlier by up to Rs 1.05 lakh

Hyundai AX1 micro SUV: What to expect from the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Tata HBX rival

Hyundai AX1 micro SUV: What to expect from the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Tata HBX rival

Big discounts on Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR in May 2021: Offers explained

Big discounts on Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR in May 2021: Offers explained

China's weird and fun EV market: Sidecar-mounted electric bike under Rs 1 lakh!

China's weird and fun EV market: Sidecar-mounted electric bike under Rs 1 lakh!

4th gen Skoda Fabia with new engines, more features and bigger boot unveiled

4th gen Skoda Fabia with new engines, more features and bigger boot unveiled

Ola plans to take its Made-in-India electric scooter global after domestic launch

Ola plans to take its Made-in-India electric scooter global after domestic launch

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 modified to look like a Harley-Davidson bagger

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 modified to look like a Harley-Davidson bagger

May 2021 car discounts: Savings of up to Rs 75,000 on Renault Duster, Kwid

May 2021 car discounts: Savings of up to Rs 75,000 on Renault Duster, Kwid