Fiat Progetto 363 crossover unveiled: Creta rival’s specs, features

Fiat might have exited the Indian car market however the Italian brand is quite strong in other parts of the world like Latin America. Fiat has unveiled what it calls as Progetto 363 or Project 363. The actual name of the SUV will be selected online through a public poll. It is said that Progetto 363 shares a part of its architecture with the Argo car. However, Fiat says that an all-new MLA platform underpins the Progetto. This is one handsome-looking SUV and will have been perfect for India in the Rs 10-15 lakh price bracket. It is expected to be a Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival. The headlamps are LED units and so are the tail lights. Fiat will produce the SUV at its Betim, Brazil plant. This new platform that we were talking about earlier, also supports four-wheel drive as well as hybridisation.

Inside, the SUV is very much like the Jeep Compass we have here. There is the floating touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument console and more. Expect wireless charging and Android Auto, Apple CarPlay. Three engine options may be offered with this car. These engines can run on flex-fuel, something that Brazil promotes. First is the 1.3-litre engine that comes in a naturally aspirated as well as turbocharged forms. This engine makes 101hp on petrol and 110hp on ethanol. A CVT as well as 5-speed manual transmissions are being offered with this motor. The more powerful turbocharged unit makes around 130hp and is paired to a 12V hybrid system. The third engine here will likely be a 1.0-litre turbo petrol that puts out close to 125hp.

Fiat has timed the launch of this SUV for September this year. Given that the pandemic has eased in other parts of the world, this seems like a real-time analysis and a timeline that could be fulfilled.

