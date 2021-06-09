Few Tata Nexon diesel variants discontinued: Here’s why

The Nexon is now available in 20 variants offering customers a vehicle at different price points and at the same time with two engines and transmission options.

Tata Motors has officially discontinued a few variants of its popular Nexon diesel. The company dealers have stopped taking bookings for the base XE, XMA, XZ and XZA+ (S) variants. According to Tata Motors, the variants were discontinued because “To simplify the choices for its customers, Tata Motors has opted to discontinue select variants and introduced updates in others. The Nexon is now available in 20 variants offering customers an exciting product proposition at different price points and the most choice in the compact SUV segment. The Nexon’s range includes 12 variants in petrol and 8 variants in diesel with automatic and manual transmission options. In keeping with its brand promise of ‘New Forever’ and with the objective to offer more value to customers, Tata Motors refines and refreshes its portfolio of trims and variants from time to time in line with market feedback.

Simply put, lower demand for the aforementioned variants is the reason. Express Drives spoke to a few dealers and they confirmed that this is indeed the case. The base version units had stopped coming in from quite some time whereas the others like the top-spec XZA+ trim were working out to be too expensive for a compact Tata car. Moreover, with the sunroof being offered with lower versions, the top diesel models quickly lost their charm, dealers claim.

Recently, Tata Motors removed the physical buttons from its audio system and instead put a Nexon lettering there. The company is also said to have altered the alloy wheel design as well as that of the roof rail. Moreover, the Tectonic Blue colour too is said to have been discontinued. There though are no changes to the powertrains. The Tata Nexon petrol uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine that is good for 120hp of power and 170Nm. At the same time, the diesel uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged motor that pumps out 110hp of power and 260Nm. One can order the engines with 6-speed manual or AMTs.

Tata Motors has been constantly refining the Nexon. The Tata Nexon is one of the most desirable SUVs in its class and also the safest – having got a five-star rating from GNCAP. It is also one of the few SUVs that offer a turbo petrol and diesel in this segment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.