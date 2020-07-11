Few Audi A8 and A6 models recalled in India over potential safety issues: Check if yours is affected

The Audi A8L as well as the A6 are being recalled for potential safety hazards and 207 units in all have been affected. The company say that the issue will be rectified on the same day as the appointment at the service centre.

By:Published: July 11, 2020 3:00 PM

Audi India is recalling two of its popular models over a potential safety issue. Both the Audi A6 as well as the Audi A8 are being recalled. Audi initiated the recall action for the A6 on June 15 while that for the A8 started on July 6. 21 units of the flagship Audi A8 sedan are affected while the A6 numbers are higher at 186. The latter units were manufactured between 2019-20 while the A8 was made this year. While there is no description on which variants are affected, the A6 might have petrol and diesel versions while the A8 will be gasoline only. The reason for the A8 recall is given as, “On Audi A8 vehicles manufactured within a specific period it is possible that gear oil might escape from the welded joint on the gear oil line. In individual cases, this may cause the oil line to break and gear oil to escape.”

As for the Audi A6, the company says, “On Audi A6 vehicles manufactured within a specific period, it might be possible that moisture may enter the belt-driven starter-alternator. At rare instances, this may result in chemical reactions which may lead to local overheating in the component and in extreme cases may pose a fire hazard. This could also occur on a vehicle that has been parked for an extended period. For safety reasons it is therefore necessary to replace the starter-alternator in your vehicle.” It may be noted that no such concerns have been reported from anywhere in India. Audi India is initiating this proactive campaign to ensure additional safeguard for their customers.

Also Read 2020 Audi A6 review

The replacement or inspection job will be fulfilled on the same day as the appointment. As for the appointment, customers will be called, texted or even emailed about the same from Audi India. This is to ensure social distancing and that the customer doesn’t have to wait at the service centre. This procedure will be free-of-cost to the customer.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Used cars between Rs 4 lakh to 6 lakh see rise in demand during lockdown: Spinny

Used cars between Rs 4 lakh to 6 lakh see rise in demand during lockdown: Spinny

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class interior unveiled: Giant touchscreen, AR head up display, biometric ID

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class interior unveiled: Giant touchscreen, AR head up display, biometric ID

Aston Martin DBX production begins: Aston's first-ever SUV to rival Lamborghini Urus

Aston Martin DBX production begins: Aston's first-ever SUV to rival Lamborghini Urus

Best new 160cc BS6 bikes below Rs 1 lakh: Honda Unicorn, Hero Xtreme 160R and more

Best new 160cc BS6 bikes below Rs 1 lakh: Honda Unicorn, Hero Xtreme 160R and more

SUVs to drive preowned luxury and supercar sales in India: Big Boy Toyz

SUVs to drive preowned luxury and supercar sales in India: Big Boy Toyz

Five key changes in operating model of car, bike makers as consumer preferences shift

Five key changes in operating model of car, bike makers as consumer preferences shift

Ducati Multistrada 950 S looks gorgeous in new 'GP White' livery: India launch likely soon!

Ducati Multistrada 950 S looks gorgeous in new 'GP White' livery: India launch likely soon!

Vanlife future of travel in India: How to convert a van into a motorhome

Vanlife future of travel in India: How to convert a van into a motorhome

Honda Unicorn BS6 receives first price hike: Costlier by this much

Honda Unicorn BS6 receives first price hike: Costlier by this much

Bajaj Avenger 160 Street price increased: Here's how much you now pay for the Intruder rival

Bajaj Avenger 160 Street price increased: Here's how much you now pay for the Intruder rival

Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon price in India increased: Now pay this much more!

Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon price in India increased: Now pay this much more!

MG Hector Plus: Styling, interior, features and more detailed in images

MG Hector Plus: Styling, interior, features and more detailed in images

Capsized cargo ship with 4,200 Hyundai, Kia cars to be cut open with massive chain

Capsized cargo ship with 4,200 Hyundai, Kia cars to be cut open with massive chain

Former Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier steps down: New board chairman to be appointed in August

Former Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier steps down: New board chairman to be appointed in August

EESL to install 162 EV charging stations in Noida: Locations, charging cost revealed

EESL to install 162 EV charging stations in Noida: Locations, charging cost revealed

Accelerating technological integration crucial to emerging out of COVID-19 situation: Shell Lubricants India

Accelerating technological integration crucial to emerging out of COVID-19 situation: Shell Lubricants India

Toyota Prius recalled in India over possibility of crash without driver error

Toyota Prius recalled in India over possibility of crash without driver error

Diesel passenger vehicle share in India may decline to 15-18% in FY 2022: ICRA

Diesel passenger vehicle share in India may decline to 15-18% in FY 2022: ICRA

Price hike alert! Suzuki Intruder BS6 gets costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Suzuki Intruder BS6 gets costlier in India by this much

New Tata Winger BS6 specifications out: Power, variants, seating space explained

New Tata Winger BS6 specifications out: Power, variants, seating space explained