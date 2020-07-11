Few Audi A8 and A6 models recalled in India over potential safety issues: Check if yours is affected

The Audi A8L as well as the A6 are being recalled for potential safety hazards and 207 units in all have been affected. The company say that the issue will be rectified on the same day as the appointment at the service centre.

Audi India is recalling two of its popular models over a potential safety issue. Both the Audi A6 as well as the Audi A8 are being recalled. Audi initiated the recall action for the A6 on June 15 while that for the A8 started on July 6. 21 units of the flagship Audi A8 sedan are affected while the A6 numbers are higher at 186. The latter units were manufactured between 2019-20 while the A8 was made this year. While there is no description on which variants are affected, the A6 might have petrol and diesel versions while the A8 will be gasoline only. The reason for the A8 recall is given as, “On Audi A8 vehicles manufactured within a specific period it is possible that gear oil might escape from the welded joint on the gear oil line. In individual cases, this may cause the oil line to break and gear oil to escape.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As for the Audi A6, the company says, “On Audi A6 vehicles manufactured within a specific period, it might be possible that moisture may enter the belt-driven starter-alternator. At rare instances, this may result in chemical reactions which may lead to local overheating in the component and in extreme cases may pose a fire hazard. This could also occur on a vehicle that has been parked for an extended period. For safety reasons it is therefore necessary to replace the starter-alternator in your vehicle.” It may be noted that no such concerns have been reported from anywhere in India. Audi India is initiating this proactive campaign to ensure additional safeguard for their customers.

Also Read 2020 Audi A6 review

The replacement or inspection job will be fulfilled on the same day as the appointment. As for the appointment, customers will be called, texted or even emailed about the same from Audi India. This is to ensure social distancing and that the customer doesn’t have to wait at the service centre. This procedure will be free-of-cost to the customer.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.