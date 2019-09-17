Festive season offers on Mahindra Scorpio, Marazzo and XUV300: Cash discounts, free accessories and more

We're about entering the festive season which means auto manufacturers are offering sizeable discounts on their vehicles. We brought a comprehensive collection of car discounts earlier this month, click here for discounts on Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Hyundai, Ford, and Renault cars. And now, Mahindra has is joining the list with dealerships offering discounts in the form of cash & corporate discounts, free accessories, and complimentary insurance. Discount amounts and offers may differ from one dealership to another.

Mahindra's most popular SUV Scorpio is available at a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, corporate benefit of Rs 5,000 and accessories worth Rs 10,000. The discount and offers may differ based on the variant you choose. Mahindra XUV500 has discounts of Rs 25,000 (cash), exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and more offers in the form of free accessories.

Mahindra Marazzo is being offered with an exchange bonus ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000 depending upon the trim and additional corporate benefits of about Rs 7,000. Some dealerships are also offering free insurance for one year.

Mahindra TUV300 has a cash discount of Rs 50,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and additional benefits of free accessories and a corporate discount of Rs 4,500. The XUV300 is available at an exchange benefit of Rs 15,000.

Exclusive! Hyundai working on Marazzo, Ertiga rival: Hyundai’s MPV launch expected in 2021

Similarly, Honda Cars is also extending festive season benefits to its customers. Honda Amaze is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 42,000. Honda Jazz gets discounts of up to Rs 50,000 (Rs 25,000 cash discount, Rs 25,000 exchange). Honda WR-V has the same offer, although the discount offered with the car exchange is only Rs 20,000.

Honda City C-Segment sedan is being offered with a discount of Rs 30,000 with an exchange bonus up to an additional Rs 32,000. The BR-V is currently being offered with a flat discount of Rs 33,500, along with accessories worth Rs. 26,500. The exchange bonus offer on the BR-V will allow you to save an additional Rs 50,000. However, if you don’t exchange your old vehicle, Honda will increase the accessories offering with parts worth up to Rs 36,500.