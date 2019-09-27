Top festive season car launches: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Hyundai Elantra, Audi A6 and more

It looks like the gloom from the auto industry will finally be on its way out. Leading the charge are manufacturers who are bringing in new models towards the end of September. Many of them have also chosen the entire month of October for their fresh offerings. Here is a quick take at which manufacturer is going to launch what product.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Come September 30, there will be the new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in showrooms. This is an all-new offering from the carmaker and is expected to be priced starting from Rs 3.2 lakh and going all the way to Rs 4.8 lakh, ex-showroom. It will come with the 1.0-litre BS-VI compliant petrol engine with a manual as well as automatic options. The exterior is similar to what we have seen on SUVs and in fact this is what Maruti will harp on. The cabin for that matter draws inspiration from the Mini Cooper layout but in a more affordable format.

Skoda Kodiaq Scout

The Skoda Kodiaq Scout is the carmaker's off-road version. The Scout for that matter has more ground clearance than the stock vehicle and also improved hardware for off-roading. It will also be priced lower than the L&K trim. The engine will be the same 2.0-litre diesel with 148hp and 340Nm. A 7-speed DSG will be the choice of transmission. The Scout will also be launched on the same day as the S-Presso.

Hyundai Elantra facelift

We just broke news about the Elantra facelift getting BlueLink technology and how many of these features will make lives easier. The Elantra will be available with a petrol engine which will be BS-VI compliant while the diesel will be given the axe. Hyundai is expected to pack the Elantra with new features and it will be interesting to see how this petrol sedan fares in the wake of competition from the Civic, Octavia and Corolla. The launch happens on October 3, 2019.

Tata Tiago Wizz

The Tata Tiago Wizz is modelled on the same lines as the version that was launched in 2017. It will have body coloured accents on the grille, alloys as well as a contrast roof. It will likely be available with the petrol and diesel variants as well as the AMT. Expect a Rs 15,000 price increase over the regular models. The company is expected to launch the car on October 3.

Datsun Go and Go+ CVT

We drove these cars earlier this week and our review will be handy for you. The cars have got added safety features now. There is also the CVT convenience. The engine has received added pep and it shows. Wish, Datsun got it with the manual versions too. Nonetheless, the models are expected to have a Rs 50,000 hike and will be available only with the top trims. The launch date isn't confirmed yet but is expected to be in the first week of October.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder will further propel the Italian marque's success in India. Or at least, it is expected to. Powered by a 5.2-litre, V10 engine, the power as well as torque outputs are 640hp and 600Nm. The engine is BS-VI compliant and will be mated to a dual clutch transmission with power being sent to all four wheels. Expect a price slightly less than Rs 3 crore. The launch is on October 10, 2019.

Renault Kwid facelift

From what we hear, the Kwid facelift will be in showrooms by the middle of October. The production units are already reaching stockyards as is evident from the spy shots. The Kwid facelift gets a thorough refresh and looks nothing like the outgoing car. The engine will most likely be BS-VI compliant and could also be the same unit from the Triber. Renault will have AMT as well as manual transmissions on offer. The expected price will be Rs 15,000 more than that of the current model.

Audi A6 facelift

The A6 has been Audi's mainstay in the country but then it was outclassed by others in its segment. Audi is looking to bring the sheen back with a facelifted model. The model is also bigger than before. A single frame grille will be the highlight of the A6 facelift. Inside, there will be many changes as well. Twin MMI touch response panels will be provided as part of the infotainment and other detailed display. There will also be the Bang & Olufsen audio system. Audi will also update its petrol and diesel engines to be BS-VI compliant. Launch is expected to happen on October 21.