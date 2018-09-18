Ferrari’s open cockpit SP1, Monza SP2 most powerful Ferraris ever: Claims F1 car like driving experience

At a private event dedicated to existing Ferrari customers, the Italian manufacturer showcased it two new unique offerings - Ferrari Monza SP1 and Monza SP2. Differentiating the two is that the SP1 is a single-seat and SP2 can seat one passenger. The two will be limited editions are said to only have 200 units combined with 100 apiece. However, the number has not been confirmed yet.

Ferrari Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 are based on Ferrari 812 Superfast, which means they are powered by the same 789 bhp 6.5-litre V12 engine with 718 Nm of torque, that is paired with a seven-speed dual clutch. No further details have been made available yet.

Ferrari Monza SP1 is a single-seater. (Photo: Instagram/ferrari.icona)

The two are a part of a new segment named 'Icona', which draw inspiration from past Ferrari models. Both Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 follow the 'barchetta' philosophy. The term barchetta was originally used for ope-top and lightweight racing cars of the 1940s and 50s.

The Monza SP1 and SP2 have no roof and the racing bucket seats further indicate that the two are meant more for the track. The cockpit gets carbon fibre that surrounds the driver and passenger compartments, which is completed with a racing steering wheel, the controls to the right of the driver and massive yellow Ferrari tachometer

The limited run Ferrari Monza cars have all been assigned to eligible customers already. The two were showcased at a private event on Monday evening and will make a public debut during the 2018 Paris Motor Show, where the company will also announce pricing and other details.