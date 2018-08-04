Ferrari’s new collectible book costs more than your car! Here’s why

Just in case if you have a lot of money lying around and don't know what to do about it then Ferrari is now accepting pre-orders of its most expensive coffee table book ever published. Now, of course, Rs 20 lakh will not buy you a Ferrari but certainly get you a very nice alternative car but if you already have a nice car and want something fancy in your study or living room then this Ferrari's collectible is a must-have.

As absurd as it sounds, Taschen is now publishing a $30,000 (~ Rs 20 lakh) worth coffee table book that's as exclusive as Ferrari's supercars themselves. This new book about the Italian luxury sportscar make will go on sale in October 2018 and features sculptured steel and chrome book stand. It also has an all-aluminium display case to make your collectible look ultra luxurious and indeed one of its kind. The bot and the stand are designed by Marc Newson and only 250 Art Edition copies of the book will be printed. Overall, the book sculpture evokes the shape of a Ferrari 12-cylinder engine.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new book of Ferrari is titled as "II Fascino Ferrari" and is being described as a "massive tome" giving information and access to hundreds of photographs from the Ferrari Archives and private collectors. The story and pictures reveal Ferrar's victories, legacy, past and future. Taschen confirms that the 514-page book on Ferrari has been edited by journalist Pino Allievi and gives a glimpse of the company's glorious past. It also consists the original documents of famed Ferrari drivers including Peter Collins and Michael Schumacher. At Rs 20 lakh, for many, it may just be the closest thing to Ferrari many of us would be able to afford.

Taschen on its website describes this book as “A project conceived in close collaboration with Ferrari, this massive tome is a veritable collector’s piece.” However, if you don't wish to spend this massive amount, there is a budget option too. Just for Rs 4.2 lakh, you can own one of the non-art editions. There are 1,697 copies of these cheaper books, and 1,947 total books in honour of Ferrari’s birth year of 1947.

Taschen is a famous brand in the collector's world and has a massive collection of rare, extravagant art books. To make this art exclusive they collectibles are often very expensive. For instance the XXL editions of "Moon" that has photographs and an actual moon rock, it will cost you Rs 2.56 crore. The Rs 20 lakh book on Ferrari now suddenly looks cheaper doesn't it?