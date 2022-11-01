Ferrari takes the wraps off the 499P endurance racer prototype

Ferrari 499P prototype unveiled. The 499P endurance race car will make its first debut at the upcoming 1,000 Miles of Sebring race, wearing a red and yellow livery.

Italian sportscar maker Ferrari has taken the wraps off its 499P prototype, an endurance race car built to race in the hybrid-engined Le Mans Hypercar class (LMH). The car was on display at the Imola racetrack in Italy and will compete in races next year onwards.

The Ferrari 499P – 499 denoting the displacement of each cylinder while the ‘P’ stands for prototype – features a full carbon fibre monocoque chassis and a sleek design by Flavio Manzoni from the Ferrari Styling Centre. The race car sports a huge splitter in the front and an equally massive wing at the rear.

The Ferrari prototype also gets LED headlights and a full-length LED tail lamp placed on the rear wing as per regulations. The car features a single-driver cockpit, as per race compliance.

Also as per regulations is the power, as LMH rules state that cars should make 670 bhp from an internal combustion engine and Ferrari has tuned the car to exactly that point. The ICE is complemented by a 268 bhp electric motor, and the entire hybrid system is paired to a 7-speed sequential gearbox.

The car will make its racing debut at the 1,000 Miles of Sebring race, wearing a red and yellow livery inspired by the 312P race prototype from 1970. One of the cars will also have the number ’50’ to celebrate Ferrari’s 50th anniversary of prototype racing legacy.