Ferrari SF90 Spider revealed: 1000hp Plug-in Hybrid hypercar goes topless

The Ferrari SF90 plug-in hybrid hypercar has just been revealed without a roof. The Ferrari SF90 Spider has been unveiled and it offers a healthy dose of nearly 1000hp with no roof!

By:November 16, 2020 1:35 PM
Ferrari SF90 Spider 2021 roof

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale was revealed back in 2019. It was the first-ever plug-in hybrid Ferrari model and it came packed with nearly 1000hp. It comes with an aero package which Ferrari claimed could achieve 390 kg of downforce at 250 kph. Now Ferrari has gone and chopped off its roof to give us the inevitable Ferrari SF90 Spider. The SF90 Spider is powered by a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, supplemented by an MGUK (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic), derived from Formula 1. The ICE alone produces 769 bhp, and with the hybrid system, it generates a combined output of 986 bhp. The hybrid system consists of three electric motors drawing power from a 7.9 kWh battery pack.

Ferrari SF90 Spider 2021

Ferrari claims that the topless SF90 Spider is 100 kg heavier making a total dry weight of 1700 kgs. Unlike other carmakers, Ferrari hasn’t ditched the hard-top folding roof for a soft-top system. Ferrari claims a hard folding metal roof helps with cabin insulation with the roof in place and doesn’t deform at high speeds. Ferrari has managed to rework the aerodynamics of the car to maintain the performance offered on the coupe. The air vents have been redesigned to not only allow the roof to be stored but also to clearly showcase the V8 engine at the back.

Like the SF90 Stradale, the Spider can also accelerate from 0-100 kph in 2.5 seconds. The top speed of the SF90 Spider maxes out at 339kph. The SF90 Spider is also offered with the Assetto Fiorano pack. The package allows race-derived Multimatic dampers, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, rear spoiler and carbon-fibre and titanium parts. The carbon and titanium parts help drop the car’s weight by 21 kgs. The Ferrari SF90 Spider is priced at €473,000 (~Rs. 4.17 crore) in Europe.

