Ferrari Roma is the new V8 powered GT from Maranello: 620hp with stunning retro modern looks

Ferrari has introduced a new model which is called the Roma. Ferrari has been known to name their cars after Italian cities like Maranello, Portofino, Modena and now we have the Roma. Ferrari states that the Roma has been designed by taking inspiration from Roman lifestyle from the 1950s and 60s with a modern and contemporary twist. At its heart is a twin-turbo V8 and it looks rather stunning and very distinct to any other Ferrari on sale today.

The Roma’s distinct design looks mostly inspired from the Ferrari Daytona. The retro-modern look of the Italian GT uses modern LED lighting technology with adaptive headlamps. The door handles are flush while the rear features a large windscreen, sleek LED tail lamps and a blacked-out rear diffuser.

The inside of the Roma welcomes you with an all-new cabin layout from Ferrari. Gone is the Spartan race-car like interior with most of the controls being managed from the steering wheel, but a new dual-cockpit like design divided by a new infotainment system and new switchgear that comes in place of the gear selector. The driver gets a button laden, but a newly designed steering wheel, and an all-digital instrument cluster. As the Roma is a grand tourer or a GT, it offers the provision to seat up to four people as it is a 2+2.

The Roma is powered by the tried and tested 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 that develops 620hp and 760Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission which it borrows from the SF90 Stradale.

Currently, there is no word on price, even internationally, for the Roma. However, Ferrari does claim performance figures for the car. 0-100kmph is stated to be achieved in just 3.4 seconds and 0-200kmph takes just 9.3 seconds. The Roma is claimed to be good for 320kmph.