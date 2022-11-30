Ferrari revealed its VGT concept future road car design

There is no real version announcement of the Ferrari VGT has been reported yet, while a full-scale physical study will be on display at the Italian carmaker’s exhibition hall in Maranello from December 15.

Ferrari has revealed its Vision GT concept car exclusively for the Gran Turismo 7 racing game. The single-seat racing concept car will only be featured in the virtual gaming world. As indicated by Ferrari, the VGT concept additionally sees what its cutting edge road cars could seem to be.

Finely designed by senior designer Flavio Manzoni and team at Ferrari Centro Stile in Maranello. The car takes inspiration from the iconic racing cars of the 1960s and 1970s such as the 330 P3 and 512 S.

Talking about the aerodynamics, there are two side channels that direct airflow around the cockpit and over the side pods of the concept car. Rear diffuser and biplane wing is taking the inspiration from Ferrari’s real-world 499P LMHd racer combined to generate “extremely efficient aerodynamic downforce” that plants the car to the track, Ferrari said.

The concept was built around a carbon fibre chassis and sits very close to the ground. The front end is enhanced by a sharp nose with a huge splitter and slim LED lights, while in the back, the diffuser almost touches the ground, and the biplane wing generates extremely efficient aerodynamic downforce.

Under the hood of the Ferrari 296 GTB road car and 499P racer there is a twin-turbocharged 3-litre V6 engine is equipped which is able to churns out 1015bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque, with the option of additional 321bhp available via three electric motors one on the rear axle and one on each of the front wheels.

This engine is connected to a Formula 1-derived, eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and makes the car able to sprint from 0-100kmph in less than 2 seconds, and to 200kmph in just 5 seconds and has a claimed top speed of more than 350kmph.