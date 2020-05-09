Ferrari resumes production at full capacity in Maranello, Modena: Monza SP2 first to roll out

Earlier in April, Ferrari had started to produce respirator valves and fittings for protective masks at its Maranello plant as one of its initiatives in support of health workers treating coronavirus patients.

Ferrari factories in Maranello and Modena have gradually returned to full production, in line with the “Back on Track” program. The first car to come off the Special Series lines, after seven weeks in which the processing was suspended just a few hours before its completion, was a Ferrari Monza SP2 with a black and gray livery. In the following days, an 812 GTS spider in Grigio GTS and an F8 Tributo in Rosso Corsa were among the first cars completed in the 12 and 8 cylinder lines. The new Ferraris are ready to be delivered to their owners – in the USA, Australia and Germany respectively – and to finally hit the road.

Ferrari has carried out a new training session for its workforce demonstrating new guidelines for precautionary and safety measures that are being put in place.

The Italian sports car manufacturer can now begin manufacturing of the F8 Tribute and Spider, Roma, Portofino, GTC4Lusso and GTC4Lusso T, 812 and its flagship hybrid hypercar, the SF90 Stradale in addition to the limited edition models at its facilities in Maranello and Modena.

The new “Back on Track” programme includes several practices aimed at safeguarding the health and wellbeing of Ferrari employees. The facilities now follow new rules for common areas and have also reorganised work areas to help maintain social distancing.

The department where car prototypes were usually built was producing these thermoplastic components using additive manufacturing technology.

The logistics of the project were handled by Nuovamacut Gruppo TeamSystem, who also helped with the research of the different companies that contributed to the success of the project.

