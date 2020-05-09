Ferrari resumes production at full capacity in Maranello, Modena: Monza SP2 first to roll out

Earlier in April, Ferrari had started to produce respirator valves and fittings for protective masks at its Maranello plant as one of its initiatives in support of health workers treating coronavirus patients.

By:Published: May 9, 2020 4:29:50 PM

Ferrari factories in Maranello and Modena have gradually returned to full production, in line with the “Back on Track” program. The first car to come off the Special Series lines, after seven weeks in which the processing was suspended just a few hours before its completion, was a Ferrari Monza SP2 with a black and gray livery. In the following days, an 812 GTS spider in Grigio GTS and an F8 Tributo in Rosso Corsa were among the first cars completed in the 12 and 8 cylinder lines. The new Ferraris are ready to be delivered to their owners – in the USA, Australia and Germany respectively – and to finally hit the road.

Ferrari has carried out a new training session for its workforce demonstrating new guidelines for precautionary and safety measures that are being put in place.

The Italian sports car manufacturer can now begin manufacturing of the F8 Tribute and Spider, Roma, Portofino, GTC4Lusso and GTC4Lusso T, 812 and its flagship hybrid hypercar, the SF90 Stradale in addition to the limited edition models at its facilities in Maranello and Modena.

The new “Back on Track” programme includes several practices aimed at safeguarding the health and wellbeing of Ferrari employees. The facilities now follow new rules for common areas and have also reorganised work areas to help maintain social distancing.

Also read: Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder launched: Droptop that does 0-100 km/h in 3.5 sec

Earlier in April, Ferrari had started to produce respirator valves and fittings for protective masks at its Maranello plant as one of its initiatives in support of health workers treating coronavirus patients.

The department where car prototypes were usually built was producing these thermoplastic components using additive manufacturing technology.

The logistics of the project were handled by Nuovamacut Gruppo TeamSystem, who also helped with the research of the different companies that contributed to the success of the project.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Daimler India rejigs organisation structure: Customer Service now merged with Marketing & Sales

Daimler India rejigs organisation structure: Customer Service now merged with Marketing & Sales

Covid-19 lockdown: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on first day as production restarts at Chennai plant

Covid-19 lockdown: Hyundai rolls out 200 cars on first day as production restarts at Chennai plant

Honda Dio BS6 price increased: Costlier by this much

Honda Dio BS6 price increased: Costlier by this much

India's highest selling bike, Hero Splendor+, gets price hike

India's highest selling bike, Hero Splendor+, gets price hike

Video: How Audi India's contactless dealership operations will look post lockdown

Video: How Audi India's contactless dealership operations will look post lockdown

Human error cause of road accidents in 95% cases: How Advanced Driver Assistance Systems can help

Human error cause of road accidents in 95% cases: How Advanced Driver Assistance Systems can help

Hyundai’s 5 new car buying finance schemes explained: Low EMIs, no down payment and more

Hyundai’s 5 new car buying finance schemes explained: Low EMIs, no down payment and more

Six exciting upcoming bikes in May: Hero XPulse 200 to Ducati Panigale V2

Six exciting upcoming bikes in May: Hero XPulse 200 to Ducati Panigale V2

Skoda Enyaq teased: Brand's first electric SUV launch in 2021

Skoda Enyaq teased: Brand's first electric SUV launch in 2021

Harley-Davidson appoints Jochen Zeitz as President & CEO: New plan to redefine brand

Harley-Davidson appoints Jochen Zeitz as President & CEO: New plan to redefine brand

Tata Estate in a fantastically smashing electric avatar! Reimagined as a tribute to Ratan Tata

Tata Estate in a fantastically smashing electric avatar! Reimagined as a tribute to Ratan Tata

JK Tyre resumes partial operations during lockdown at three factories

JK Tyre resumes partial operations during lockdown at three factories

Skoda Octavia vRS245 deliveries: Most powerful Octavia delivered first in Goa

Skoda Octavia vRS245 deliveries: Most powerful Octavia delivered first in Goa

5 upcoming sub-4m SUVs in India: Nissan Magnite, Tata HBX and more

5 upcoming sub-4m SUVs in India: Nissan Magnite, Tata HBX and more

BMW 8 Series and M8 launched in India: Prices start from 1.29 crore

BMW 8 Series and M8 launched in India: Prices start from 1.29 crore

Royal Enfield 'Tamraj': Custom-built Interceptor 650 is winning the internet with lots of oomph & character!

Royal Enfield 'Tamraj': Custom-built Interceptor 650 is winning the internet with lots of oomph & character!

VE Commercial Vehicles resumes production at 40% capacity at seven plants following new guidelines

VE Commercial Vehicles resumes production at 40% capacity at seven plants following new guidelines

India-bound Aprilia RS 660 key features out: Middleweight supersport to challenge Ninja ZX-6R

India-bound Aprilia RS 660 key features out: Middleweight supersport to challenge Ninja ZX-6R

5 Indian cars with best-in-segment legroom: Ideal long journey vehicles under Rs 10 lakh

5 Indian cars with best-in-segment legroom: Ideal long journey vehicles under Rs 10 lakh

Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD launched: Droptop that does 0-100 km/h in 3.5 sec

Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD launched: Droptop that does 0-100 km/h in 3.5 sec