Ferrari restarts production after longest closure ever due to Coronavirus crisis

Operations at the Ferrari factories in Maranello and Modena will resume after the tragic coronavirus lockdown in Italy.

Ferrari has announced that it will finally resume operations at its factories in Italy. Ferrari will begin manufacturing supercars from Friday, May 8 while following guidelines issued by the Government. The iconic Italian sports car manufacturer had announced that it had closed its premises from March 14 after the coronavirus that originated from China turned into a pandemic. Italy was the first nation to be affected heavily by the virus in its initial phase and the Italian government had issued a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. Ferrari had later said that it would reevaluate the scenario in May 2020. It has now announced that after the longest operation closure in the brand’s history, Ferrari will resume manufacturing from May 8.

Ferrari in a statement said that it has spared no effort to prepare to begin production. With the new “Back on Track” programme, Ferrari has introduced several new practices which are aimed at safeguarding the health and wellbeing of all of its employees. It has issued new rules for sharing common areas and will also reorganise its work areas to help maintain social distancing. Ferrari is also offering voluntary serological tests which have already started happening in the last few weeks.

Ferrari has carried out a new training session for its workforce demonstrating new guidelines for precautionary and safety measures which are being put in place. At its facilities in Maranello and Modena Italy, Ferrari can now resume manufacturing the F8 Tribute and Spider, Roma, Portofino, GTC4Lusso and GTC4Lusso T, 812 and its flagship hybrid hypercar, the SF90 Stradale in addition to the limited edition models.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.