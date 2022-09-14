Ferrari Purosangue vs Lamborghini Urus comparison – Dimensions and specifications

Ferrari Purosangue vs Lamborghini Urus comparison. We compare Ferrari’s newest offering, the Purosangue, against the Lamborghini Urus in terms of dimensions and specifications.

Ferrari has finally joined the likes of Lamborghini, Aston Martin, and Bentley amongst others with the launch of the latest Ferrari Purosangue — the first four-seater four-door Ferrari as per the carmaker. Although it joins the Urus, DBX, and Bentayga, the Italian sportscar manufacturer does not want to call the Purosangue an SUV.

However, since the Ferrari Purosangue does compete with the Urus made by the former’s long-time rival, let’s compare the new Ferrari Purosangue against the Lamborghini Urus in terms of dimensions and specification to see how they stand their ground.

Ferrari Purosangue vs Lamborghini Urus – Design and dimension

Starting with the Purosangue, the four-door Ferrari sports a sleek design, cleverly hiding most of its aerodynamics to give it a clean look. The split headlight design and the muscular wheel arches give it a fresh, yet typical Ferrari design theme.

The Urus takes the wild Lamborghini design to the next level, giving the SUV an unmistakable presence. Similar to the cars, the Urus features sharp squarish lines, reminding people of its origin and its sole intent — performance.

Dimensions Ferrari Purosangue Lamborghini Urus Length 4,973 mm 5,112 mm Width 2,028 mm 2,016 mm Height 1,589 mm 1,638 mm Wheelbase 3,018 mm 3,003 mm Tyres 22(F) 23(R) 21(F) 21(R)

In terms of dimensions, both, the Purosangue and the Urus feature a tall stance, something opposite of what the supercars made by the two manufacturers looks like. They feature high ground clearance and all-wheel drive systems, giving it the much-needed SUV touch.

Ferrari Purosangue vs Lamborghini Urus – Engine specifications

The Ferrari is powered by a naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 – probably the last of it – that makes 715 bhp and 716 Nm of torque. The Purosangue uses a two-speed gearbox for the front wheels and an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox to drive the rear, making it an AWD vehicle. The front-mid-mounted engine and rear-mounted gearbox give the Purosangue a 49:51 weight distribution.

The V12 is capable of propelling the Purosangue from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds, 0 to 200 kmph in 10.6 seconds, and on to a top speed of over 310 kmph. Standard carbon ceramic brakes help shed speed as well, as the Purosangue can come to a complete halt from 100 kmph in 32.8 metres.

Speaking of the Urus, it is powered by Lamborghini’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, capable of 650 bhp and 850 Nm of torque. Similar to the Purosangue, the Urus features an AWD system with the help of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Specifications Ferrari Purosangue Lamborghini Urus Displacement 6.2-litre V12 4.0-litre V8 Power 715 bhp 650 bhp Torque 716 Nm 850 Nm Gearbox 8-speed DCT 7-speed DCT 0 to 100 kmph 3.3 seconds 3.6 seconds Top Speed 310 kmph 305 kmph

The Lamborghini Urus reaches 100 kmph from a standstill in 3.6 seconds and reaches the 200 kmph mark in 12.8 seconds, while it needs 33.7 metres to bring the SUV from 100 kmph to a complete halt. Clearly, on paper, the new Ferrari Purosangue is quicker to accelerate and stop, however, Lamborghini also offers a hardcore model of the SUV called the Urus Performante, which accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds.