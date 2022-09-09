Ferrari Purosangue SUV global debut on September 13: Lamborghini Urus rival

Ferrari’s first-ever SUV, Purosangue, will make its global debut on September 13, 2022. The all-new Ferrari Purosangue will rival the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, etc.

Italian supercar manufacturer, Ferrari, is all set to venture into the world of performance SUVs. The company’s first-ever sports utility vehicle, Ferrari Purosangue, will make its global debut on September 13, 2022. Ferrari has teased the exhaust note of the Purosangue on its social media platforms and here’s what this super SUV will sound like.

While the company has not yet revealed any images of the Ferrari Purosangue, thanks to the leaked images, we do know some details about this SUV. The new Purosangue will get a long low-slung bonnet and slim C-shaped all-LED headlamps, which are reminiscent of the SF90 Stradale sports car. It will get a sloping roofline and five-spoke alloy wheels as well.

Also Read: 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid launched: Priced from Rs 15.11 lakh

At the rear, this new Italian super SUV will sport slim LED taillamps with a full-width connecting LED lightbar, and quad exhaust tips. On the inside, it will get a new dashboard layout, unlike any other Ferraris, but one can expect it to be loaded with features up to the gills. Talking about the powertrain, while the exact details aren’t known yet, it is likely to get three engine options.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Ferrari Purosangue’s leaked image

The Ferrari Purosangue is expected to get a V6 motor, a V8 with a plug-in-hybrid set-up, and a new fully-blown V12 engine. Ferrari’s CEO Benedetto Vigna says, “The Purosangue will be 100 per cent Ferrari and it will meet and exceed all the demands of performance, innovation and design that you would expect from us.” This super SUV will rival the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, etc.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in September 2022: Grand Vitara, XUV400, Venue N Line & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.