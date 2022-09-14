Ferrari Purosangue breaks cover, India launch next year

Ferrari Purosangue breaks cover and the Italian sports car manufacturer will not call it an SUV. The Ferrari Purosangue comes with a 6.5-litre V12 and the India launch is expected at the end of 2023.

The much-awaited Ferrari Purosangue (Italian for thoroughbred) breaks cover, which Ferrari claims is its first four-seat four-door model. Although it will compete in the same segment as the Lamborghini Urus and the Bentley Bentayga, the Italian sports car manufacturer refrains from calling the Ferrari Purosangue an SUV.

Ferrari claims that the Purosangue’s front mid-engine layout and the gearbox at the rear give the vehicle a 49:51 weight distribution is one of the many elements that make the Ferrari Purosangue stand out from SUVs in the segment.

The new Ferrari Purosangue can rather be classified as a sportscar on stilts than an SUV and the Purosangue’s exterior design cleverly hides aerodynamic aids, similar to other Ferraris.

Powering the Ferrari Purosangue is a 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 that makes 715 bhp and 716 Nm of torque. Ferrari could offer an optional turbocharged V8, but there are no talks about it yet. The V12 powers all four wheels via a 2-speed front transmission and an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox for the rear that helps the Ferrari Purosangue accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 310 kmph.

Carbon ceramic disc brakes at all four corners help the Ferrari Purosangue shed speed effectively while Ferrari claims that the new 8-speed gearbox has been improved compared to the older 7-speed DCT and the downshifts are tuned to ’emphasise the sound of the V12′.

Some highlights that need to be spoken about are the rear doors, to begin with. The Ferrari Purosangue’s rear doors are powered and are rear-hinged as well. The rear of the Ferrari Purosangue gets two individual passenger seats that are adjustable and also offer 373-litres of boot space.

The Ferrari Purosangue deliveries in Europe will begin in the first half of 2023, while deliveries in India could happen towards the end of 2023. Ferrari claims that it has received immense interest in the Purosangue and Ferrari will not exceed 20 per cent of its overall production capacity for the Purosangue. When it arrives in India later next year, the Ferrari Purosangue is expected to carry a price tag of over Rs 6 crore, ex-showroom.