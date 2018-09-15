Ferrari Portofino India launch on 28th September: All about 600 hp California replacement

Ferrari is all set to launch the new Portofino in India on the coming 28th September. A replacement for the California, the new Ferrari Portofino has been positioned in the company's line up as an entry-level sportscar. Named after an Italian village, the design of the new Ferrari Portofino is reminiscent of the typical Ferrari silhouette but looks sharper than the California T. At the front, you get a large grille flanked by sharp LED headlamps that look majestic in the dark. The rear end of the car looks all-new with twin rounded LED tail lamps that are complimented by quad exhaust set up. The chassis of the Ferrari Portofino has been redesigned resulting in a weight reduction of 80 kg.

The new Ferrari Portofino draws power from a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the same unit that does duty on the California but has been reworked to extract more power and torque. That said, the engine on the new Ferrari Portofino is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 600 hp and 760 Nm, which is 40 hp and 5 Nm more than the California. A sprint from 0 to 100 kmph on the Ferrari Portofino is achieved in 3.5 seconds while the top speed is pegged at 320 kmph.

The cabin of the new Ferrari Portofino packs in a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay. The car also gets an 18-way electrically adjustable seat for the driver. Moreover, you also get an 8.8-inch touchscreen as optional for the passengers. The price announcement for the Ferrari Portofino will take place on 28th September so stay tuned with us for the same. But if you ask us, the new prancing horse is expected to be priced close to Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom).