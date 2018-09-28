Ferrari Portofino debuts in India: At Rs 3.5 crore, here’s what the entry-level Ferrari offers

Ferrari Portofino has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3.5 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India). Having made its debut at Ferrari's 70th anniversary celebrations in Italy last year, Ferrari Portofino is a replacement for California T 70th-anniversary the most affordable Ferrari. The convertible - a GT car - is the Italian car manufacturer's new entry-level model. It is powered by the same engine that came on the California T, but has been reworked entirely. The baby Ferrari competes with the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet and Audi R8 Spyder.

With a name that comes from an Italian fishing village, Ferrari Portofino is a hard-top convertible with design & styling completely redone. The end result looks sharper than the California T, with carbon-fibre side skirts and accentuated rear wheel arches.

The chassis of the Ferrari Portofino is new and Ferrari says it is 35% stiffer than the California T. Besides, the overall weight has been brought down by 80 kg and it now comes with an electro-mechanical steering instead of a hydraulic unit.

Under the bonnet of the new Ferrari Portofino is the same 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, reworked to produce 600 hp at 7,500 rpm and 760 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm. The Portofino is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and a claimed top speed of over 320 km/h. Like all Ferraris, the Portofino comes with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

Ferrari Portofino's metal-folding roof can open and close in 14 seconds, even at speeds of up to 40 km/h. It also has a manually retractable wind deflector for when the roof is down. On the inside, the Portofino features a new 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, 18-way electrically adjustable seats and an optional 8.8-inch touchscreen for the passenger.