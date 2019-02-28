Ferrari F8 Tributo: Most powerful V8 Ferrari ever is Heart-Achingly beautiful!

The last big V8 from Ferrari came at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show where the brand showcased the replacement for the 458 Italia in the form of the 488 Gran Tourismo Berlinetta. Which had a four year run as the most powerful Ferrari V8 ever, the 488 GTB will now step down from the revered pedestal to make way for one more new raging Ferrari V8 that will claim the GTBs place, meet the Ferrari F8 Tributo.

Naturally, inline with the Prancing Horse on the Bonnet the Ferrari comes with a smorgasbord of massive figures like the 720 Horsepower and 770 Nm of torque that is generated by this massive 3.9 litre twin-turbo V8, beating the seriously powerful Ferrari Pista by 50 hp with 10 more torques than before. What this means is that the new F8 will be able to get from 0-100 in a little under 2.9 seconds, .1 seconds quicker than the GTB and continue to 200 kmph in 7.8 seconds. Keep it pinned and the F8 will keep going all the way to 340 kmph. Since there has been a step away for Ferrari with turbo engines now replacing the mainstay of Ferrari Naturally Aspirated motors, Ferrari feels the need to assure us that there is no semblance of turbo lag on the vehicle at all.

It's not just the motor that makes its so fast, the Ferrari V8 has also been sent on a diet, with almost 40 kilos being shaved off from the weight of the Pista. All put together the Ferrari tips the scale at 1330 kilos, which is comparable to a small hatch. Of course, this is once you’ve shelled out a few extra for the weight saving kit on offer.

The looks are another place that the 488 scores really high, with a new design language the F8 not only is more aerodynamic than before, it also tips its hat to the original 308 GTB.

