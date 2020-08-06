Ferrari F8 Tributo launched at Rs 4.02 crore: More power than Ferrari 488 Pista & drop dead gorgeous

Ferrari F8 Tributo replaces the 488 GTB with more power, refreshed design & styling and more technology. Carrying a new design language, the F8 is aerodynamically more efficient while paying homage to the original 308 GTB.

The all-new Ferrari F8 Tributo was launched in India today at Rs 4.02 crore at Select Cars, the official Ferrari importer in New Dehli. The F8 Tributo is the new mid-rear-engined sports car from the house of the Prancing Horse and is also the most powerful V8 Ferrari in history. The F8 Tributo replaces the 488 GTB and is more powerful than the track-focussed Ferrari 488 Pista by 50 hp and 10 Nm. Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre, Ferrari say that the F8 Tributo is a bridge to a new design language combining Ferrari’s key characteristics of performance and aerodynamic efficiency, adding that the F8 Tributo is the most aerodynamically efficient series-production mid-rear-engined berlinetta ever designed.

The F8 Tributo, with its new design language, is not only more aerodynamically efficient, but it also pays homage to the original Ferrari 308 GTB. The cockpit retains the classic, driver-oriented look typical of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined berlinettas. The dash, door panels and tunnel have all been completely redesigned. It also boasts a new-generation steering wheel and steering wheel-mounted controls, as well as new styling on the standard seats.

Ferrari F8 Tributo is powered by a 3,902cc twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 710.7 hp at 7,000 rpm and 770 Nm of torque at 3,250 rpm. This means that the F8 will be able to do a 0-100 km/h sprint in 2.9 seconds, .1 seconds quicker than the GTB and continue to 200 km/h in 7.8 seconds. Keep it pinned and the F8 will do 340 km/h.

It isn’t just the big power figures, the Ferrari V8 has been put on a diet to weigh about 40 kg less than that from the Pista’s engine. Moreover, the F8 Tributo tips the scale at just 1,330 kg which is comparable to a small hatchback.

Ferrari F8 Tributo is expected to be on the roads in India by next year and is available through Select Cars, the only authorised dealership of Ferrari in New Dehli. Its closest rival would be the Lamborghini Huracan EVO priced at Rs 3.73 crore, only so low compared to the Ferrari’s Rs 4.02 crore tag. These prices are for the standard specs and when included with the options on offer, will rise further.

