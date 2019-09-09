Ferrari F8 Spider breaks cover: 711 hp drop-top Italian beauty

Ferrari has revealed the replacement for the 488 Spider. It's called the F8 Spider and is powered by a 3.9-litre, V8 engine which churns out 711 hp of power at 8,000 rpm along with 770 Nm of peak torque at 3,250 rpm. Set to challenge the likes of McLaren 720S Spider, the drop-top Italian sports car comes right after the unveiling of the F8 Tributo which took place barely six months ago. In comparison to the 488 Spider, the F8 Spider is lighter by 20 kgs allowing it to clock a 0-100 km/h time of just 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 340 km/h.

On the outside, the F8 Spider is as extreme to look at as the F8 Tributo. The style quotient of this 2-seater sports car escalates even further with the roof-down. The Retractable Hard Top (RHT) completes its operation in just 14 seconds and can be opened or closed at speeds of up to 45 km/h. On the inside, the F8 Spider carries forward the cabin layout of the F8 Tributo. It comes with the classic Ferrari design coupled with premium materials. In order to ensure that the passenger is kept entertained, the F8 Spider comes with an optional 7-inch infotainment display for on the passenger side as well.

In comparison to the 488 Spider, the F8 spider comes with improved aerodynamics, with inspiration taken from Ferrari's GT and Challenge race cars. All the improvements have lead to a 10 per cent increase in efficiency of the F8 Spider in comparison to the 488 Spider. Ferrari says that thanks to the vehicle dynamic systems, the F8 Spider will be easier to drive and will inspire confidence to drivers. For this, the steering wheel diameter has been reduced along with this, the F8 Spider also comes with Dynamic Enhancer Plus as well as Side Slip Control System as additional driver aids. Ferrari is expected to introduce a drop-top version of the 812 superfast sometime this year as well.