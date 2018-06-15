Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari: Exclusively for racing drivers

Ferrari is launching a unique ‘Piloti Ferrari’ specification for the Ferrari 488 Pista during the 24 Hoours of Le Mans this year. The custom creation is the latest from the brand’s exclusive Tailpr Made Programme and aims to recognize the success of clients who race Ferraris. Set to launch on the eve of the legendary French endurance race at the Circuit de la Sarthe, the 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari has been inspired by AF Corse's no. 51 car, with which Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado won the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ titles.

The new Ferrari 488 Pista Pilot Ferrari will be available exclusively for customers involved in the company's motor sports programmes. The exterior features a new livery with stripes in the colours of the Italian flag recalling the racing version of the 488 GTE.

The Italian flag livery is featured along the Piloti Ferrari’s flanks which will also be adorned with the personal race number of each client. The car that will be unveiled at Le Mans will carry the number 51, which was used by the world championship drivers.

Mechanically, the Piloti Ferrari will be same as the road legal 488 Pista, which is powered by a 711 bhp 3.9-litre turbocharged V8. It will be available in four different colours inspired by the world of racing: Rosso Corsa, Blu Tour De France, Nero Daytona and Argento Nürburgring.

The interior of the Pilti Ferrari, in black Alcantara, includes seats upholstered with a special perforated version of the same material that incorporates the Italian flag in the central band of the backrest. The national colours are also clearly visible on the edge of the gearshift paddles and on the floormats which, like the carpeting itself, are made of a special technical fabric.

The number that features on the external livery also appears on the base of the steering wheel, while all the carbon-fibre trim parts have a matte finish. The personalisation of the interior is completed by an exclusive identification plate and sill trim in carbon-fibre, the latter with the Tailor Made logo.