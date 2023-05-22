Ferrari 296 GTS launched in India: Priced at Rs 6.24 crore

The new Ferrari 296 GTS has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.24 crore, ex-showroom. This mid-engined convertible supercar has a top speed of over 330 kmph.

Ferrari has introduced the open-top version of the 296 GTB in the Indian market. Christened as the 296 GTS, this mid-engined convertible supercar made its global debut in April last year and has now made its way to our shores. The new Ferrari 296 GTS has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.24 crore, ex-showroom.

Ferrari 296 GTS: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Ferrari 296 GTS is a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine coupled with an electric motor. The combined output of this hybrid powertrain is 830 bhp and it develops 740 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 296 GTS is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds and it has a top speed of over 330 kmph.

Ferrari 296 GTS: Design and features

In terms of design, the new Ferrari 296 GTS resembles the 296 GTB to a large extent, save for minor design tweaks to accommodate the convertible roof. The Ferrari 296 GTS gets a retractable hardtop that is stored inside the engine compartment and can be opened or closed in 14 seconds at speeds of up to 45 kmph. Being a luxury sports car, it comes loaded with all the bells and whistles one would expect from a Ferrari.

Ferrari 296 GTS: Price and competition

The new Ferrari 296 GTS convertible has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.24 crore, ex-showroom. In comparison, the 296 GTB retails for Rs 5.40 crore, ex-showroom. The Italian supercar manufacturer’s 296 GTS rivals the likes of the McLaren 720S Spider.

