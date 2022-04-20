Ferrari 296 GTS breaks cover

The Ferrari 296 GTS draws power via the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 and electric motor combination as the 296 GTB.

Ferrari has unveiled another alluring prancing horse from its stable called the 296 GTS – an open-top version of the 296 GTB. In terms of styling, both supercars are nearly identical, but the retractable hardtop on the 296 GTS easily sets it apart. The hard-top can raise back and retract into place in 14 seconds at speeds of up to 45kmph.

The Ferrari 296 GTS draws power via the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 and electric motor combination as the 296 GTB. The power and torque outputs are 818bhp and 740Nm respectively. With a top speed of over 330kmph, the 296 GTS claims a 0 to 100kmph sprint time of just 2.9 seconds. Both cars are mated to an 8-speed DCT and follow a rear-wheel-drive mechanism. Thanks to a 7.4kWh battery back inside, the Ferrari GTS can sprint on just pure electricity for a short 25kms and at speeds up to 135kmph.

Although the figures are identical to the GTB, that’s insanely fast! Keep in mind that the GTS carries some extra 70kgs due to its roof mechanism.

The Ferrari 296 is not the only debut planned by the Italian sports car manufacturer as the next in line is the Purosangue SUV. Although we are awaiting the official launch of the standard 296 GTB, it is expected that the 296 GTS will arrive in India as well.