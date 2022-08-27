Ferrari 296 GTB launched in India. The new 296 GTB is the first production Ferrari to use a hybrid engine that can be driven in all-electric mode.

Italian sports car manufacturer, Ferrari has launched the 296 GTB in India, which replaces the Ferrari F8 Tributo in the carmaker’s lineup. The launch follows Lamborghini’s Huracan Tecnica which was launched in India recently, priced at Rs 4.04 crore ex-showroom.

The new Ferrari 296 GTB is the first car from Ferrari to be powered by a mid-mounted hybrid engine V6 engine that can propel the car in pure EV mode alone and helps reach speeds that would put regular production cars to shame.

Powering the new Ferrari 296 GTB is a 3.0-litre V6 engine that makes 654 bhp and the turbochargers are placed between the two banks of the engine, making it compact and effective.

The engine is supplemented by a floor-mounted 7.45kWh battery pack that produces an additional 164 bhp, enough to give the 296 GTB an all-electric range of 25 km and reach a top speed of 135 kmph.

Both, the internal combustion engine and the electric motor combined to give the Ferrari 296 GTB a total power of 818 bhp and 740 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic dual-clutch gearbox that propels the car from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of over 330 kmph.

With a new hybrid engine in place, Ferrari has managed to keep a check on its overall weight at 1,470 kg, which is 30 kg more than the F8 Tributo it replaces. Ferrari has also managed to keep the design simple, by hiding the active rear wing under the rear deck, which the carmaker claims will generate 100kg of downforce at 250 kmph.

Coming to the price, Ferrari has not disclosed the price of the new 296 GTB, however, dealerships and people in the know have said that it would cost between Rs 5.3 and Rs 5.4 crore ex-showroom for a decently-specced one.