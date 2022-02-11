February 2022 Tata Motors discounts: Rs. 40,000 off on Safari and Harrier

Tata Motors if offering heavy discounts on its select models, and here is how much you can save by buying one this month.

Tata Motors posted double-digit YoY growth on the sales tally for January this year. The brand is anticipating big numbers this month as well. The company has recently updated its ‘Never Before Offer’ discounts deals on the website. The brand is offering great benefits on the purchase of Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, Safari, and Nexon. However, Tata Motors is keeping the Altroz and Punch away from any discounts whatsoever. Well, read on to know exact details about the discounts, which are being offered on purchasing a Tata Motors vehicle this month.

Tata Tiago

Tata Motors’ cheapest offering in the Indian market is currently available with discounts extending up to Rs. 23,000. The deal includes a corporate discount of up to Rs. 3,000, cash benefit of Rs. 10,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000.

Tata Tigor

The sub-4m sedan of the homegrown brand is also on sale with some discounts this month. A total benefit of Rs. 23,000 can be availed on purchasing the Tigor this month. The deal comprises Rs. 10,000 cash benefit and Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus. Besides, a corporate bonus of up to Rs. 3,000 is also being provided by the company.

Tata Nexon

The automaker’s best-seller can be bought with benefits of up to Rs. 20,000 this month. An exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available on the diesel trims of the Nexon. In addition, a corporate benefit of Rs. 5,000 is further applicable on diesel variants of the SUV. However, the petrol grade buyers will only be entitled to a corporated benefit of Rs. 3,000.

Tata Safari

All the variants of the Tata Safari are available with a discount of Rs. 40,000 this month. The discount is being offered in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000. Sadly, the company is not forwarding any other benefits on the Safari’s purchase.

Tata Harrier

Like its 7-seat sibling, the Tata Harrier is also up for grabs with an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000. However, a corporate benefit of Rs. 5,000 is also being offered with the Harrier.