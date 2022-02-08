February 2022 car discounts: Maruti Suzuki offering benefits of up to Rs. 45,000 on select models

If you are planning to get home a Maruti Suzuki car this month, here are the discounts which will be applicable on your purchase.

Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in the country, sells over a dozen models in the Indian market. While some of them are in high demand, a select few remain to lure a niche set of buyers. However, the brand is currently offering great deals and benefits on its model line-up. In case you are out in the market and interested in putting your money on a Maruti Suzuki product, here’s how much you can save. Read on to find out Maruti Suzuki discounts for February 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Arena car discounts – February 2022

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The cheapest Maruti Suzuki offering in the country – Alto, is currently available with benefits of up to Rs. 33,000. The deal includes a cash benefit of Rs. 15,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. Additionally, a corporate benefit of Rs. 3,000 is applicable on the purchase of Alto this month.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is a funky-little hatchback with SUV elements all around. Buying one this month will entitle you to a discount of up to Rs. 28,000. It comprises an upfront cash benefit of Rs. 15,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The only van offering of the brand – Eeco is also on sale with benefits of up to Rs. 28,000. It is available with a cash benefit of Rs. 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The newest Maruti Suzuki in the country – Celerio, is also available with great discounts extending up to Rs. 23,000. The discount includes Rs. 10,000 cash benefit, Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus, and Rs. 3,000 corporate bonus.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the highest-selling car in the country last month. Also, it is the company’s best-selling model. This month, it can be bought with a corporate benefit of Rs. 3,000, exchange discount of Rs. 10,000, and cash benefit of Rs. 10,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the best-selling offerings of the company. Like WagonR, it can be bought with Rs. 3,000 corporate discount, Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus, and Rs. 10,000 cash discount.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

In the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the highest-selling sedans. It is currently available with an exchange bonus and cash discount of Rs. 10,000 each. Moreover, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 is also applicable on its purchase this month.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza can currently be bought with discounts of up to Rs. 18,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is applicable on the purchase this month along with a cash discount of Rs. 5,000. Eligible consumers can also avail a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa car discounts – February 2022

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The most-affordable offering of Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa label – Ignis, is also available with great discounts this month. An upfront cash benefit of Rs. 5,000 is applicable with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. Furthermore, Rs. 2,100 corporate discount is applicable on making the purchase this month.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs. 3,000 is applicable on getting home a Maruti Suzuki Baleno this month. If you wish to settle down with the manual trim, an extra rebate Rs. 10,000 will be offered in the form of direct cash benefit.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The company’s c-segment saloon – Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, is on sale with discounts going up to Rs. 30,000 this month. The deal includes an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and an Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is available with heavy discounts that go up to Rs. 45,000. The benefits include a direct cash incentive of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

No discounts

Currently, Maruti Suzuki is not offering any discount on the Ertiga and XL6. Similarly, there’s no discount on the CNG models as well.

Note – The deals may vary from dealer to dealer. Therefore, it is advisable to check with your nearest Maruti Suzuki dealer for exact pricing and discount details.