February 2021 Car Sales: Tata Motors records highest ever PV sales in 9 years

Tata Motors has seen an overall growth of 54% in domestic sales cumulatively. However, its passenger vehicle division saw a massive jump of 119% in February 2021, the highest in nine years.

By:March 1, 2021 6:05 PM

Tata Motors has released its vehicle sales data for February 2021. Tata Motors Limited is one of the few automakers that releases retail data instead of wholesale numbers which is considered the industry standard. In February 2021, Tata Motors saw its business grow by 54% in the domestic market. Additionally, it has recorded its highest ever passenger vehicle sales in nearly nine years (107 months). The automaker saw its passenger vehicle sales soar to recording 119% growth in February 2021. Its commercial vehicle business also grew overall as well as in the domestic market.

Tata Motors’ overall domestic sales in February 2021 stood at 58,473 units. Against 38,002 units from the same month last year to register 54% growth. Among which, its passenger vehicle sales stood at 27,225 units, against 12,430 units from February 2020. Tata Motors’ current generation models including the Tata Harrier, Altroz, Nexon and the revival of the Safari SUV has helped Tata Motors record a 119% jump in sales.

Its commercial vehicle business as well found good demand. In February 2021, Tata’s CV sales stood at 31,248 units. This recorded a growth of 22% when compared to numbers from February 2020 when the automaker sold 25,572 units. However, the Indian automaker witnessed a lack of demand for its passenger carrier division which registered 66% de-growth when compared to the same period from last year.

Tata’s commercial vehicle exports however also grew with a healthy run of 33,966 units. Exports for the automaker grew by 21% when compared to 28,071 units from February 2020.

