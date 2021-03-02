February 2021 car sales: Nissan, Volkswagen register huge growth

While the regular suspects were on top of the list for February 2021, of surprise was the fact that players like Volkswagen India, Nissan India have shown tremendous growth.

By:March 2, 2021 1:33 PM

The Indian car auto industry carried on its momentum from January 2021. In fact the momentum exceeds that from last year as well. March was the time when we realised the grave danger of the coronavirus and the nation went into a state of lockdown. While things have improved from then, it seems that few parts of the country might go into lockdown again. Nonetheless, after a lacklustre year, the auto industry is back on track. While the regular suspects were on top of the list for February 2021, of surprise was the fact that players like Volkswagen India, Nissan India have shown tremendous growth. Nissan stood at number 11 in the sales chart but the company managed to register a growth of 313 per cent from last year. In February 2020, Nissan managed to move 1,028 units and this year, the number was 4,244. Clearly, the growth in sales was due to the new Nissan Magnite.

Volkswagen on the other hand sold 2,186 cars while last year only 350 units were given to new customers. A growth of 524 per cent on a year-on-year basis was recorded, as a result. This year, in February, the brand managed to move 2,186 cars. Their SUVW strategy clearly seems to be working. Jeep India too registered good numbers 1,103 as opposed to the 394 last year.

The top players had a field day with Maruti selling 1,44,761 units, Hyundai at 51,600 while Tata stood at 27,225. Kia and Mahindra occupied the rest of the top five slot with 16,702 and 15,391 units, respectively. Ford India as well as Skoda were the only companies that declared a growth decline. Overall, it was a good month for most manufacturers. Few like Renault India are expected to go up in the rankings especially with fresh and new products (Kiger) have been just launched. The demand as well as waiting periods for such wonderfully priced products is always high.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

100th Lamborghini Urus delivered in India in record 29 months

100th Lamborghini Urus delivered in India in record 29 months

February 2021 bike sales: Royal Enfield shows 10% growth as Classic 350, Bullet 350 lead the bandwagon

February 2021 bike sales: Royal Enfield shows 10% growth as Classic 350, Bullet 350 lead the bandwagon

Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha sign swappable batteries agreement to increase range and lower cost

Piaggio, KTM, Honda, Yamaha sign swappable batteries agreement to increase range and lower cost

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 5 lakh units, Honda reports 31% growth

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 5 lakh units, Honda reports 31% growth

Citroen C5 Aircross bookings start in India: 5-year complementary maintenance for early bird reservations

Citroen C5 Aircross bookings start in India: 5-year complementary maintenance for early bird reservations

Delhi Govt's bizarre move to delist Tata Nexon EV from subsidies! Company responds

Delhi Govt's bizarre move to delist Tata Nexon EV from subsidies! Company responds

Watch Video: Beware Kia Seltos, Sonet and Hyundai Creta owners! Alloy wheel gang hits Delhi

Watch Video: Beware Kia Seltos, Sonet and Hyundai Creta owners! Alloy wheel gang hits Delhi

2021 TVS Star City+ launched in India: Price, features and list of changes!

2021 TVS Star City+ launched in India: Price, features and list of changes!

February 2021 Car Sales: Tata Motors records highest ever PV sales in 9 years

February 2021 Car Sales: Tata Motors records highest ever PV sales in 9 years

Surprise surprise! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 gets ABS: Only 110cc bike with this safety feature

Surprise surprise! 2021 Bajaj Platina 110 gets ABS: Only 110cc bike with this safety feature

Nissan India sells 4,244 cars in Feburary 2021: Magnite bookings cross 40,000

Nissan India sells 4,244 cars in Feburary 2021: Magnite bookings cross 40,000

Hero service and exchange carnival to begin soon: Offers on new bikes/scooters and maintenance

Hero service and exchange carnival to begin soon: Offers on new bikes/scooters and maintenance

February 2021 car sales: Hyundai sales up 26 percent. Creta, Venue, Grand i10 Nios key drivers

February 2021 car sales: Hyundai sales up 26 percent. Creta, Venue, Grand i10 Nios key drivers

Upcoming motorcycles in March 2021: From BS6 Ninja 300 to a Ducati power cruiser

Upcoming motorcycles in March 2021: From BS6 Ninja 300 to a Ducati power cruiser

Most fuel-efficient petrol-automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh to beat the Rs 100/litre trend

Most fuel-efficient petrol-automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh to beat the Rs 100/litre trend

Car thieves target Creta, Seltos expensive alloy wheels: Preventive methods explained

Car thieves target Creta, Seltos expensive alloy wheels: Preventive methods explained

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

All-new Tata Safari accessory package details out: Front parking sensors, wireless charger and more

All-new Tata Safari accessory package details out: Front parking sensors, wireless charger and more

NHAI constructs 25 km road in a record 18 hour time: How it will benefit you as a driver!

NHAI constructs 25 km road in a record 18 hour time: How it will benefit you as a driver!

Citroen La Maison showrooms launched in Delhi & Gurugram: C5 Aircross bookings to open on 1st March

Citroen La Maison showrooms launched in Delhi & Gurugram: C5 Aircross bookings to open on 1st March