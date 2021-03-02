February 2021 car sales: Nissan, Volkswagen register huge growth

While the regular suspects were on top of the list for February 2021, of surprise was the fact that players like Volkswagen India, Nissan India have shown tremendous growth.

The Indian car auto industry carried on its momentum from January 2021. In fact the momentum exceeds that from last year as well. March was the time when we realised the grave danger of the coronavirus and the nation went into a state of lockdown. While things have improved from then, it seems that few parts of the country might go into lockdown again. Nonetheless, after a lacklustre year, the auto industry is back on track. While the regular suspects were on top of the list for February 2021, of surprise was the fact that players like Volkswagen India, Nissan India have shown tremendous growth. Nissan stood at number 11 in the sales chart but the company managed to register a growth of 313 per cent from last year. In February 2020, Nissan managed to move 1,028 units and this year, the number was 4,244. Clearly, the growth in sales was due to the new Nissan Magnite.

Volkswagen on the other hand sold 2,186 cars while last year only 350 units were given to new customers. A growth of 524 per cent on a year-on-year basis was recorded, as a result. This year, in February, the brand managed to move 2,186 cars. Their SUVW strategy clearly seems to be working. Jeep India too registered good numbers 1,103 as opposed to the 394 last year.

The top players had a field day with Maruti selling 1,44,761 units, Hyundai at 51,600 while Tata stood at 27,225. Kia and Mahindra occupied the rest of the top five slot with 16,702 and 15,391 units, respectively. Ford India as well as Skoda were the only companies that declared a growth decline. Overall, it was a good month for most manufacturers. Few like Renault India are expected to go up in the rankings especially with fresh and new products (Kiger) have been just launched. The demand as well as waiting periods for such wonderfully priced products is always high.

