February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 95,000 off on Nissan Kicks, Datsun Go

The deal on the Nissan Kicks got even sweeter with up to Rs 1 lakh discounts being offered by the company. Dealers are willing to pitch in a tad more to this deal, thereby taking the total to up to Rs 1.20 lakh.

By:Updated: Feb 11, 2021 11:19 AM

The deal on the Nissan Kicks got even sweeter with up to Rs 1 lakh discounts being offered by the company. Dealers are willing to pitch in a tad more to this deal, thereby taking the total to up to Rs 1.20 lakh. Now, that’s a really tempting proposition for an undervalued SUV. An outright cash discount of 25,000 is being offered whereas the deal on exchange is even better – Rs 50,000. If you’ve an existing Nissan car, then the bonus is an additional Rs 20,000. Surprisingly, unlike other carmakers, Nissan India is offering this only on retails done till Feb 26 as opposed to Feb 28 by others. On Datsun cars that retail from the same showrooms, there are multiple offers. One can get Rs 40,000 off on the Datsun Go – this includes Rs 20,000 cash and Rs 20,000 as exchange bonus.

The offer on the Datsun redi-Go, the smallest car in the Nissan-Datsun portfolio is a bit lower. One gets Rs 34,000 off in all and this includes Rs 15,000 cash and Rs 15,000 exchange bonus. Additionally Rs 4,000 is offered as a corporate discount. The biggest car in the Datsun showroom, the Go+, gets the same features as well as benefits as the Go – Rs 40,000 off.

Nissan is running no offers on the Magnite SUV. The Magnite is selling like hot cakes and has a waiting period of two months right now. Nissan is ramping production but given the value-for-money proposition it presents, the Magnite is indeed a sensible buy. Especially with that Tech pack added on. Its cousin, the Renault Kiger, is expected to offer all these features as standard but then the car will also command a premium. We expect a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom, with the top model coming in at Rs 9.98 lakh, ex-showroom.

No new Nissan products are in the pipeline though it must be said that the car buying public still misses the economical as well as punchy 1.5-litre K9k diesel.

