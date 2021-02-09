February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Tiago

Tata Motors is gearing to launch the new Safari. The Tata Safari is a 7-seater model that is based on the Harrier's platform and uses the same engine-gearbox combination.

By:February 9, 2021 1:45 PM

The Tata Safari buzz is yet to die down. You see, the Tata cars and SUVs have an immense recall, and this doesn’t reflect on their commercial ability. To ensure that the buzz doesn’t die, Tata Motors is bringing offers for its prospective customer base. This is in the form of discounts or offers to get more sales each month. This month, there are offers on all its four cars – Harrier, Nexon, Tiago and Tigor. The Tata Tiago being the smallest car in the portfolio, gets Rs 15,000 off as a cash discount whereas if you’re exchanging an old car, then an additional Rs 10,000 will be off the sticker price of the vehicle. It’s sedan derivative, the Tata Tigor, gets the same offer but has a higher Rs 15,000 off as part of the exchange scheme. The ever-so-popular Tata Nexon SUV only gets Rs 15,000 off as part of the exchange scheme and this is only on the diesel variant.

The biggest car in the Tata portfolio, the Harrier, gets considerable discounts. Rs 25,000 cash discount is being offered on the car whereas the exchange scheme is for Rs 40,000. This gives the customer an advantage wherein they can save nearly Rs 65,000 on the purchase of a new Tata Harrier. On the special edition models like the Camo, Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+, Tata Motors is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. All these models are 2021-manufactured as confirmed by a couple of dealers.

Tata Motors is gearing to launch the new Safari. The Tata Safari is a 7-seater model that is based on the Harrier’s platform and uses the same engine-gearbox combination. It has a few new features while vastly retaining the Harrier’s interior as well. There is no four-wheel drive on offer and neither is there a petrol engine at launch. Prices are expected to begin from Rs 16 lakh, ex-showroom.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport launched in India: Price, specs, features of Multistrada 950, F 750 GS rival

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport launched in India: Price, specs, features of Multistrada 950, F 750 GS rival

Suzuki Burgman BS6 Bluetooth review, roadtest: Almost perfect scooter for families, enthusiasts

Suzuki Burgman BS6 Bluetooth review, roadtest: Almost perfect scooter for families, enthusiasts

India's favourite scooter, Honda Activa 6g, now available with cashback, 100% finance

India's favourite scooter, Honda Activa 6g, now available with cashback, 100% finance

All-new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport to be launched in India tomorrow: Expected price, specs

All-new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport to be launched in India tomorrow: Expected price, specs

F1 2021: Lewis Hamilton confirmed for Mercedes-AMG but only for 2021

F1 2021: Lewis Hamilton confirmed for Mercedes-AMG but only for 2021

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross AT long-term Review: Few Misses but Great Value!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross AT long-term Review: Few Misses but Great Value!

What are GTT and AutoSail in TVS, Hero bikes: Functioning and which one is better compared

What are GTT and AutoSail in TVS, Hero bikes: Functioning and which one is better compared

2021 MG ZS EV launched at Rs 20.99 lakh: Over 400km range, changes explained

2021 MG ZS EV launched at Rs 20.99 lakh: Over 400km range, changes explained

New cars with sunroof under Rs 10 lakh: Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai i20 and more

New cars with sunroof under Rs 10 lakh: Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai i20 and more

Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV launch on March 9: New rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQC

Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV launch on March 9: New rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQC

Hyundai offering Rs 1.5 lakh discount on Kona EV: Aura, Nios, Santro offers in February 2021

Hyundai offering Rs 1.5 lakh discount on Kona EV: Aura, Nios, Santro offers in February 2021

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Duster, Kwid

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Duster, Kwid

2021 MG ZS EV India Launch LIVE Updates: All-electric SUV likely to get better range, new features

2021 MG ZS EV India Launch LIVE Updates: All-electric SUV likely to get better range, new features

Exclusive! 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unofficial bookings open: India launch timeline revealed

Exclusive! 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa unofficial bookings open: India launch timeline revealed

2021 MG ZS EV India launch tomorrow: Expected range, features and price

2021 MG ZS EV India launch tomorrow: Expected range, features and price

CFMoto India teases its first BS6 bike: Promises killer pricing, more features

CFMoto India teases its first BS6 bike: Promises killer pricing, more features

Honda extend MotoGP commitment: Most successful MotoGP team to compete until 2026

Honda extend MotoGP commitment: Most successful MotoGP team to compete until 2026

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 32,000 off on Honda Jazz, WR-V

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 32,000 off on Honda Jazz, WR-V

2020 Mahindra Thar garners over 39,000 bookings since launch: Automatic a big hit!

2020 Mahindra Thar garners over 39,000 bookings since launch: Automatic a big hit!

Buying a Volkswagen track-day car and maintaining it: What does it take & how much does it cost

Buying a Volkswagen track-day car and maintaining it: What does it take & how much does it cost