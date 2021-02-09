February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Tiago

Tata Motors is gearing to launch the new Safari. The Tata Safari is a 7-seater model that is based on the Harrier's platform and uses the same engine-gearbox combination.

The Tata Safari buzz is yet to die down. You see, the Tata cars and SUVs have an immense recall, and this doesn’t reflect on their commercial ability. To ensure that the buzz doesn’t die, Tata Motors is bringing offers for its prospective customer base. This is in the form of discounts or offers to get more sales each month. This month, there are offers on all its four cars – Harrier, Nexon, Tiago and Tigor. The Tata Tiago being the smallest car in the portfolio, gets Rs 15,000 off as a cash discount whereas if you’re exchanging an old car, then an additional Rs 10,000 will be off the sticker price of the vehicle. It’s sedan derivative, the Tata Tigor, gets the same offer but has a higher Rs 15,000 off as part of the exchange scheme. The ever-so-popular Tata Nexon SUV only gets Rs 15,000 off as part of the exchange scheme and this is only on the diesel variant.

The biggest car in the Tata portfolio, the Harrier, gets considerable discounts. Rs 25,000 cash discount is being offered on the car whereas the exchange scheme is for Rs 40,000. This gives the customer an advantage wherein they can save nearly Rs 65,000 on the purchase of a new Tata Harrier. On the special edition models like the Camo, Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+, Tata Motors is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000. All these models are 2021-manufactured as confirmed by a couple of dealers.

Tata Motors is gearing to launch the new Safari. The Tata Safari is a 7-seater model that is based on the Harrier’s platform and uses the same engine-gearbox combination. It has a few new features while vastly retaining the Harrier’s interior as well. There is no four-wheel drive on offer and neither is there a petrol engine at launch. Prices are expected to begin from Rs 16 lakh, ex-showroom.

