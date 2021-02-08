February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Duster, Kwid

For this month, Renault dealers are offering huge discounts on unsold 2020 stock. The latter mostly consists of the new Renault Duster and its turbo iteration.

February 8, 2021
From the last few years, Renault India has been consistently offering discounts on its cars. The number of cars in its portfolio now has dwindled to just three but there is also the all-new Kiger slated to be launched soon. For this month, Renault dealers are offering huge discounts on unsold 2020 stock. The latter mostly consists of the new Renault Duster and its turbo iteration. Customers can save up to Rs 65,000 on the turbo model. Dealers are giving away Rs 20,000 cash discount on RXS version – both on MT as well as CVT. On the base RxE, customers will only get a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000. Corporate customers also get Rs 30,000 off and if you stay in a rural place, an additional Rs 15,000 is off. There are no outright cash discounts on the regular Duster but instead, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 is applicable.

An Easy Care package is also being offered on the Duster. This is being given free of cost to customers who a period of three years or 50,000km, whichever is earlier. Existing Duster customers who want to buy a new Turbo variant or exchange their old car for a new one, stand to get this.  On the 7-seater Renault Triber AMT, the company is offering a cash discount of Rs 30,000. On manual transmission versions, there is a discount of Rs 15,000 and if you opt for the freshly-made 2021 model then the discount comes down to Rs 10,000. Loyalty as well as exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 is offered on few select Triber models. Same is the case with corporate discounts as well – Rs 10,000. On the base-spec RxE version, customers only get a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000.

Also Read Renault Triber AMT review

For the smallest car in its portfolio, the Renault Kwid, the company is giving away a cash discount of Rs 20,000. At the same time, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 is also being offered. If you opt for the 2021 version, customers only get a Rs 10,000 cash discount. A loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 is offered for those who are buying another new Renault Kwid within the same family. If you’ve your eyes set on the limited edition versions, sadly there are no discounts on the same.

