February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 37,000 off on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Alto

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has started the year on a bang. The company, as is the norm, registered the highest ever sales in terms of numbers. However, these sales numbers mean nothing if the company cannot replicate this each month. For the same, Maruti Suzuki Arena as well as Nexa dealerships are now offering customers discounts on their product range. The highest discount is on the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross that retails out of the Nexa dealerships. There is Rs 37,000 cash discount being offered on certain trims of the car. Customers will also get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and if someone is a registered corporate customer, they get an additional Rs 10,000 off. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 model doesn’t get any cash discount but has an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. A corporate discount of Rs 5,000 is also being given.

On the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, customers get a cash discount of Rs 10,000. A higher exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 is also being given with this car. If you haggle with the dealer, there are chances you will get a higher outright discount. On the high-selling Maruti Suzuki Baleno, there is a lower Rs 5,000 cash discount while an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 is an added incentive. The Maruti Ignis, not a high-selling model, has got a cash discount of Rs 20,000. The exchange bonus is of Rs 15,000. Maruti dealers are not willing to give any discounts on the Ertiga. This is one model that has got a waiting period and only a Rs 3,000 corporate discount is available.

One of the top-selling compact SUVs, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, has got Rs 10,000 cash discount. Customers, also stand to get Rs 20,000 exchange bonus. India’s highest-selling sedan, the Dzire has got Rs 5,000 cash discount on it. Its hatchback version, the Swift, has got Rs 10,000 cash discount. The S-Presso, Celerio and Alto are offered with Rs 20,000 cash discount thereby lending all these models great value.

