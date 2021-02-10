February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 37,000 off on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Alto

Maruti Suzuki Arena as well as Nexa dealerships are now offering customers discounts on their product range. The highest discount is on the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross that retails out of the Nexa dealerships.

By:February 10, 2021 4:21 PM

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has started the year on a bang. The company, as is the norm, registered the highest ever sales in terms of numbers. However, these sales numbers mean nothing if the company cannot replicate this each month. For the same, Maruti Suzuki Arena as well as Nexa dealerships are now offering customers discounts on their product range. The highest discount is on the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross that retails out of the Nexa dealerships. There is Rs 37,000 cash discount being offered on certain trims of the car. Customers will also get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and if someone is a registered corporate customer, they get an additional Rs 10,000 off. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 model doesn’t get any cash discount but has an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. A corporate discount of Rs 5,000 is also being given.

Also Read S-Cross long term review

On the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, customers get a cash discount of Rs 10,000. A higher exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 is also being given with this car. If you haggle with the dealer, there are chances you will get a higher outright discount. On the high-selling Maruti Suzuki Baleno, there is a lower Rs 5,000 cash discount while an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 is an added incentive. The Maruti Ignis, not a high-selling model, has got a cash discount of Rs 20,000. The exchange bonus is of Rs 15,000. Maruti dealers are not willing to give any discounts on the Ertiga. This is one model that has got a waiting period and only a Rs 3,000 corporate discount is available.

One of the top-selling compact SUVs, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, has got Rs 10,000 cash discount. Customers, also stand to get Rs 20,000 exchange bonus. India’s highest-selling sedan, the Dzire has got Rs 5,000 cash discount on it. Its hatchback version, the Swift, has got Rs 10,000 cash discount. The S-Presso, Celerio and Alto are offered with Rs 20,000 cash discount thereby lending all these models great value.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New 2021 Triumph Bonneville range to debut on this date: Here's what to expect!

New 2021 Triumph Bonneville range to debut on this date: Here's what to expect!

Will Robotics replace manual labour in the car/bike manufacturing industry?

Will Robotics replace manual labour in the car/bike manufacturing industry?

Rapido bike taxi launches Rental service in these 6 cities: Fare structure and packages explained!

Rapido bike taxi launches Rental service in these 6 cities: Fare structure and packages explained!

Porsche India's Instagram account hacked: Cats of Instagram take over grid

Porsche India's Instagram account hacked: Cats of Instagram take over grid

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan India launch tomorrow: Starts reaching dealerships

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan India launch tomorrow: Starts reaching dealerships

Renault Kiger to be launched on this date: All you need to know about the latest compact SUV

Renault Kiger to be launched on this date: All you need to know about the latest compact SUV

eBikeGo to begin EV battery recycling: Exploring partnerships with e-waste management entities

eBikeGo to begin EV battery recycling: Exploring partnerships with e-waste management entities

MG Hector to get petrol CVT model: New variant launch on Feb 11

MG Hector to get petrol CVT model: New variant launch on Feb 11

2021 Yamaha FZ, FZ-S launched: Both bikes get this safety feature as standard now

2021 Yamaha FZ, FZ-S launched: Both bikes get this safety feature as standard now

Renault Kiger production starts: Tata Nexon rival's expected launch, price, specs

Renault Kiger production starts: Tata Nexon rival's expected launch, price, specs

Vehicle registrations witness 10 % drop in January 2021: Only tractor segment reports growth

Vehicle registrations witness 10 % drop in January 2021: Only tractor segment reports growth

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport launched in India: Price, specs, features of Multistrada 950, F 750 GS rival

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport launched in India: Price, specs, features of Multistrada 950, F 750 GS rival

Suzuki Burgman BS6 Bluetooth review, roadtest: Almost perfect scooter for families, enthusiasts

Suzuki Burgman BS6 Bluetooth review, roadtest: Almost perfect scooter for families, enthusiasts

India's favourite scooter, Honda Activa 6g, now available with cashback, 100% finance

India's favourite scooter, Honda Activa 6g, now available with cashback, 100% finance

All-new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport to be launched in India tomorrow: Expected price, specs

All-new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport to be launched in India tomorrow: Expected price, specs

F1 2021: Lewis Hamilton confirmed for Mercedes-AMG but only for 2021

F1 2021: Lewis Hamilton confirmed for Mercedes-AMG but only for 2021

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross AT long-term Review: Few Misses but Great Value!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross AT long-term Review: Few Misses but Great Value!

What are GTT and AutoSail in TVS, Hero bikes: Functioning and which one is better compared

What are GTT and AutoSail in TVS, Hero bikes: Functioning and which one is better compared

2021 MG ZS EV launched at Rs 20.99 lakh: Over 400km range, changes explained

2021 MG ZS EV launched at Rs 20.99 lakh: Over 400km range, changes explained

New cars with sunroof under Rs 10 lakh: Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai i20 and more

New cars with sunroof under Rs 10 lakh: Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai i20 and more