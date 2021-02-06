February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 32,000 off on Honda Jazz, WR-V

Those looking to buy the Honda CR-V or Civic will be a tad disappointed as the manufacturer has not only discontinued the cars but has also removed them from the discounts tab.

The month of February has started and those who may have missed out buying their favourite car last month, can do so now. Honda, for example, still has lucrative deals for its prospective customers. Those looking to buy the Honda CR-V or Civic will be a tad disappointed as the manufacturer has not only discontinued the cars but has also removed them from the discounts tab. The Civic as well as CR-V were going at huge discounts – to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh at one point in time. However, other mass cars like the Honda Amaze, Jazz, WR-V are being offered with lucrative discounts. On the 2020-built Jazz, Honda is offering a cash discount of Rs 25,000 or free of cost accessories worth Rs 29,365. If one is exchanging their old car, then the amount increases to Rs 15,000.

The 2021 model gets a lower cash discount of Rs 15,000 or FoC of Rs 17,428. On the new Honda WR-V, 2020 models, customers stand to get Rs 25,000 cash discount or FoC accessories worth Rs 29,427. On exchanging a car, customers get Rs 15,000 off as well. On the 2021 models, there is a cash discount of Rs 15,000 or free accessories of Rs 17,527. As for the Exclusive editions of both the Amaze as well as WR-V, there is a cash discount of Rs 10,000 (Rs 12,000 for the sedan) as well as an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Speaking of the Honda Amaze, the manufacturer is offering a cash discount of Rs 12,500 or free of cost accessories worth Rs 14,497. Along with this, there is also the exchange bonus of Rs 12,500. If you opt for the 2020-make Amaze, the cash discount is Rs 15,000 whereas the free of cost accessories worth Rs 18,106 is optional. On car exchange, one gets a discount of Rs 10,000 more. One of the highest-selling sedans in its class, the Honda City, has got Rs 10,000 cash discount or free accessories worth Rs 10,800 offer. A Rs 20,000 exchange discount too is applicable. On the 2021 model, only Rs 10,000 exchange bonus is applicable.

