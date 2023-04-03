Clash of the sedans: Features that Honda City boasts but Hyundai Verna misses out on

Has the 2023 City bowled a bouncer against the next-generation Verna with five new features you didn’t know about? Let’s find out.

Just when you thought that the sedan segment was done and dusted, automobile manufacturers decided to give it the much-needed jump start. Hence, in a month both the top-selling saloon makers have launched their 2023 avatars — the updated Honda City and the all-new Hyundai Verna. We find out what the City’s front-foot gameplay is all about with its five features.

Features that Honda City boasts but Hyundai Verna misses out on

1. LaneWatch Camera

With safety being paramount, Honda has equipped the City with a smart feature called the LaneWatch camera that drives away blind spots from the passenger’s side. A camera installed in the front passenger outside rearview mirror captures images of vehicles overtaking from the left-hand side or lets the driver know it’s safe to change lanes or take a turn.

2. LED Fog Lamps

As radical as the next-generation Verna looks, Hyundai might have missed a trick. The sedan doesn’t come with LED fog lamps. This may have something to do with the South Korean manufacturer’s design ethos. If you look at the recent facelift cars like the Grand i10 Nios, i20 and even the Aura, the headlights are positioned slightly lower than the traditional height. Apart from adding to the City’s aesthetic looks, the LED lamps improve visibility, especially during foggy weather conditions.

3. Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers

Many may not realise this but rain-sensing wipers are very convenient and a safety feature. With the help of sensors, the wipers automatically adjust their speed based on rainfall intensity. With the wipers clearing away visibility issues automatically, the person behind the wheel can completely focus on the road and not get distracted by fidgeting with the wiper settings.

4. Hybrid Petrol Powertrain

The City is the only sedan in its segment to be powered by a hybrid petrol engine. With both the City and Verna now giving the diesel motor the boot, Honda has taken a step further and has introduced the City hybrid along with a new entry-level trim. With a cleaner carbon footprint, according to Honda, the City Hybrid returns a mileage of 27.3 kmpl. Starting from Rs 18.89 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, the price tag isn’t over-the-top when the Verna top variant is available at Rs 17.38 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

5. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

No doubt the 8-inch infotainment system in the City feels functional at best, while Verna’s 10.25-inch display is more intuitive and feels premium. What many people don’t know is that the top variants of the 2023 Verna come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, which at moment, only offers wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is no news of when the over-the-air (OTA) updates will be available. The City, on the hand, offers these two features.

