FCA to invest Rs 1827 crore: New Jeep Wrangler, 7-seater SUV to be made-in-India

There is also the new Jeep Compass that will be launched in a couple of days. FCA confirms that all these cars will make it to the Indian market by end-2022.

By:January 5, 2021 11:29 AM
Image used for reference

While the joint venture between Mahindra and Ford might not be happening and could be a dampener, here is positive news. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be pumping in Rs 1827 crore in the Indian market. This money will be used to upgrade its Ranjangaon plant in Pune. The plant will now locally manufacture the much-acclaimed Jeep Wrangler. Not only this, the next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee as well as an all-new three-row midsize SUV that will debut in our market, will be made here. There is also the new Jeep Compass that will be launched in a couple of days. FCA confirms that all these cars will make it to the Indian market by end-2022. Production of the latter has already started and dispatches to dealers too have begun. The seven-seater SUV that will be made-in-India and shared with the rest of the world is codenamed H6.

Jeep brand debuted in India in 2016 and launched the Compass model in 2017. The Compass is one product that Jeep India has been continuously working upon and refining. Along with the BS6 update earlier last year, a bit of features too were added. In terms of powertrain, the Compass gets a 1.4-litre turbo petrol with manual as well as automatic options. The diesel is a 2.0-litre unit that comes with a manual and 9-speed automatic. Other Jeep products in India are brought by the well-heeled.

Also Read Trip in a Jeep Compass post lockdown

Partha Dutta, MD of FCA India said that this investment is in addition to the $450 million that they have committed before. The Jeep brand is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year and hence it will be the right time to propel it in India. Use of local components is being propagated in the Jeeps to bring the cost down and hence price them more competitively. Customer satisfaction as well as aftersales is also being looked into.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.40 lakh unit mark in December 2020

Activa-led Honda bike, scooter sales cross 2.40 lakh unit mark in December 2020

New Audi A4 launched: BMW 3 Series rival's features, specs, price

New Audi A4 launched: BMW 3 Series rival's features, specs, price

2021 Audi A4 India Launch Highlights: Engine, features, price of BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE rival

2021 Audi A4 India Launch Highlights: Engine, features, price of BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE rival

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350: 350cc bike segment has two new champions

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's India unveil date out: What to expect from Karoq, Compass rival

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV's India unveil date out: What to expect from Karoq, Compass rival

2021 Union Budget expectations: Railways expecting higher loading from car/bike industry

2021 Union Budget expectations: Railways expecting higher loading from car/bike industry

Tata Motors, Karnataka Bank tie-up: Offer up to 85 percent car loan on on-road price

Tata Motors, Karnataka Bank tie-up: Offer up to 85 percent car loan on on-road price

MG Hector facelift to have this exclusive feature: Likely to enhance in-car entertainment

MG Hector facelift to have this exclusive feature: Likely to enhance in-car entertainment

HAREDA to deploy Tata Nexon EVs in Haryana: EESL signs MoU with Haryana Govt on EV adoption

HAREDA to deploy Tata Nexon EVs in Haryana: EESL signs MoU with Haryana Govt on EV adoption

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021: Next-gen Classic 350, Interceptor 350, flagship 650cc cruiser & more!

Upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in 2021: Next-gen Classic 350, Interceptor 350, flagship 650cc cruiser & more!

2021 MG Hector Facelift arrives at dealerships: Changes explained

2021 MG Hector Facelift arrives at dealerships: Changes explained

Honda launches 'face mask' for car to prevent spread of viruses

Honda launches 'face mask' for car to prevent spread of viruses

Blacksmith Electric back on track: Opens pre-bookings, showcases new B4 scooter

Blacksmith Electric back on track: Opens pre-bookings, showcases new B4 scooter

Nissan Magnite scores 4-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

Nissan Magnite scores 4-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

Bajaj Auto now world's most valuable two-wheeler brand: Crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap mark

Bajaj Auto now world's most valuable two-wheeler brand: Crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap mark

December 2020 car sales: Tata, Kia post highest year-on-year growth

December 2020 car sales: Tata, Kia post highest year-on-year growth

Tesla delivers over 4.99 lakh electric cars in 2020: Just 450 shy of Elon Musk's target

Tesla delivers over 4.99 lakh electric cars in 2020: Just 450 shy of Elon Musk's target

New MG Hector facelift to be launched soon: Tata Harrier rival changes explained

New MG Hector facelift to be launched soon: Tata Harrier rival changes explained

December 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield reports 37% growth, TVS up 20%

December 2020 two-wheeler sales: Royal Enfield reports 37% growth, TVS up 20%

Mahindra's plans for all-new Scorpio, XUV500 explained: Thar gets 6,500 bookings in December

Mahindra's plans for all-new Scorpio, XUV500 explained: Thar gets 6,500 bookings in December