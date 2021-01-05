FCA to invest Rs 1827 crore: New Jeep Wrangler, 7-seater SUV to be made-in-India

There is also the new Jeep Compass that will be launched in a couple of days. FCA confirms that all these cars will make it to the Indian market by end-2022.

While the joint venture between Mahindra and Ford might not be happening and could be a dampener, here is positive news. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be pumping in Rs 1827 crore in the Indian market. This money will be used to upgrade its Ranjangaon plant in Pune. The plant will now locally manufacture the much-acclaimed Jeep Wrangler. Not only this, the next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee as well as an all-new three-row midsize SUV that will debut in our market, will be made here. There is also the new Jeep Compass that will be launched in a couple of days. FCA confirms that all these cars will make it to the Indian market by end-2022. Production of the latter has already started and dispatches to dealers too have begun. The seven-seater SUV that will be made-in-India and shared with the rest of the world is codenamed H6.

Jeep brand debuted in India in 2016 and launched the Compass model in 2017. The Compass is one product that Jeep India has been continuously working upon and refining. Along with the BS6 update earlier last year, a bit of features too were added. In terms of powertrain, the Compass gets a 1.4-litre turbo petrol with manual as well as automatic options. The diesel is a 2.0-litre unit that comes with a manual and 9-speed automatic. Other Jeep products in India are brought by the well-heeled.

Partha Dutta, MD of FCA India said that this investment is in addition to the $450 million that they have committed before. The Jeep brand is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year and hence it will be the right time to propel it in India. Use of local components is being propagated in the Jeeps to bring the cost down and hence price them more competitively. Customer satisfaction as well as aftersales is also being looked into.

