FCA India’s Jeep For All finance scheme launched: Low EMIs, 100% funding on Compass, Wrangler

The scheme is open for all salaried customers and there are also special benefits including job loss protection.

By:Updated: May 27, 2020 10:58:34 AM

FCA India, after commencing online booking for the Jeep Compass, has now started new finance schemes. Called Jeep For All, the finance schemes entail a lot of what the industry now follows as the “new normal”. Prime amongst these is an extended loan period of seven years, three month EMI to be the lowest in a year, loans with lowest EMIs and more. There are also 100% finance schemes for women and this is on the on-road price. Jeep also claims that the lowest interest rates can be availed through banks that the company has tied up with.

Further, corporate salaried employees can get reduced EMIs. There is also coverage in the case of a job loss or critical illness. A loan tenure of up to seven years can now be availed as well. If you choose to get your Jeep vehicle financed through Bank of Baroda or State Bank of India, then up to 90 per cent funding is possible. This is on the on-road price of the vehicle.

FCA restarted its vehicle operations after the COVID-19 pandemic on May 18. However, the production of vehicles or engines isn’t on full steam yet. The company is yet to get back to normalcy in production because of the limited staff that has been permitted to work at the moment. Presently, Jeep India sells the Compass, Wrangler, Grand Cherokee and the Cherokee SRT. All these products are BS6. In the near future, there will be a compact Jeep that will sit below the Compass and a 7-seater SUV as well. The Compass facelift could be launched later this year or sometime in 2021.

Explaining the ‘Jeep for All’ strategy, Partha Datta – president and managing director, FCA India said, 

We are pleased to announce ‘Jeep for All’ – which will offer customers a means to own a Jeep, comfortably within reach. ‘Jeep for All’ adds on to our booking-to-purchase digital retail module with an added sense of reassurance and peace of mind for our customers.

 

 

