FCA India introduces Jeep Connect for expanding Jeep & Mopar’s reach to small cities

In a bid to expand retail and after-sales service presence in the country, FCA India has announced the introduction of Jeep Connect. A network expansion strategy, Jeep Connect aims to take Jeep and Mopar brands to smaller cities far from metropolitans. Jeep Connect outlets will begin sales and service initially at seven towns in India, with the company inaugurating the first one, called Sky Moto Automobiles, at Bhumkar Chowk in Wakad, Pune district. FCA India plans to open six more outlets by end of December 2018 in Rohtak, Ahmedabad, Muvthpuzha, Panipat, Bilaspur, and Warangal.

FCA India wants to take Jeep and Mopar brands closer to customers living farther away from metros, and now this can be achieved with ‘Jeep Connect’, which is a compact concept that will offer the same premium experience that customers get in Jeep outlets in city centres, Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India said.

‘Jeep Connect’ underscores the company's commitment towards providing customers a premium Jeep retail experience and sound customer care under Mopar, he added.

The ‘Jeep Connect’ outlets are an extension of the dealerships and service centres that already are set up under FCA India’s current dealer partners. Hence, Jeep customers in these small cities will be able to experience the same service at ‘Jeep Connect’ outlets.

Jeep confirms new SUVs for India: Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport rival on cards

In June this year, FCA India confirmed that Jeep will launch a new sub-compact SUV in the country. This new Jeep would compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, and Honda WR-V. Besides the sub-compact SUV segment, Jeep will also have its sights on the segment comprising of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. Jeep India will get a 3-row mid-size SUV that is likely to be priced between Rs 20-25 lakh price.