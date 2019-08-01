FCA India head Kevin Flynn to oversee Australian operations till successor for India is announced

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India has announced that Kevin Flynn has bee appointed into a new role as Managing Director of FCA Australia. However, Flynn will continue in his position as President and Managing Director, FCA India as well.

The company has stated that Flynn will continue to head in the Indian market until his successor is appointed. The company will officially announce his replacement at a later date.

Kevin Flynn was appointed as the President & Managing Director FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in India in January 2015. At the time, the FCA India only had the Fiat brand in India and with dwindling sales, it was up to Flynn to try and revive the brand in India. Flynn tried to introduce the Abarth performance brand to Indian with the introduction of the 595 Competizione, Punto, Avventura Abarth models, however, the damage to the reputation of the Fiat brand was already done. Flynn then introduced the Jeep brand in India with the launch of the Grand Cherokee, the Grand Cherokee SRT and the Wrangler initially. And then FCA began manufacturing the Jeep Compass in India. The automaker’s India operations is now solely responsible for manufacturing the Compass for the Indian market and exports to all right-hand-drive markets around the world.

Before taking up his role with FCA, Flynn was the managing director for Jaguar Land Rover for South Africa and Sub Saharan region.

