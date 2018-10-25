Fastest Tata cars ever! Tata Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP officially revealed, launching tomorrow

The all-new Tata Tiago JTP and Tiago JTP have been officially revealed and the figures are super impressive! Apart from being fast, these look stunning as well. The new Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP have been made by the company in association with Jayem Automotives Pvt Ltd. The ride height of the JTP twins have been lowered and the two cars have 4mm lesser ground clearance than their standard counterparts. The new Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP get power from the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that powers the Nexon subcompact SUV. The engine is good for churning out an increased 114 hp of power along with 150 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. While a sprint on the Tata Tiago JTP from 0 to 100 kmph comes in 9.95 seconds, the Tigor JTP takes 10.38 seconds to reach the mark.

Having said that, the new JTP twins are almost 5 seconds quicker when compared to the standard models and are the fastest Tata cars. The newly unveiled JTP twins also get two driving modes - Sport and City and as the name suggests, while the former aims for performance, the latter delivers better fuel efficiency.

The changes are not just limited to the mechanicals as the new Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP have been tweaked aesthetically to look sportier. The new Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP get a new front bumper along with a larger grille for a better appeal. The two also get projector headlamps with chrome lining just like the ones on the Tigor facelift. The JTP twins also get side skirting and a rear spoiler while the contrasting roof and ORVMs further add to the sportier appeal.

The interiors on the two models are all black with red highlights and the leather-wrapped steering wheel also gets red stitching. Both cars get a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system. In terms of safety, the new Tata JTP and Tigor JTP get dual airbags and ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) along with corner stability control.

The new Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP will be launched in India on 26th October i.e. tomorrow. The new JTP twins are expected to be launched with a premium of close to Rs 1 lakh over the standard models. Stay tuned with us as we will bring you instant updates from the launch event. Also, we are driving the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP today in Coimbatore and the review will be LIVE on 27th October due to the embargo. Stay tuned!