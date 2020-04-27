Fastest Suzuki Jimny in the world! 200 hp in a pocket rocket

This modified Suzuki Jimny is the pocket rocket you never know you wanted. With 200hp at the disposal of your right foot, this is probably the fastest Jimny on the road today.

Most people modify their Suzuki Jimnys to look like either a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon or a Land Rover Defender. Carlos Gono, owner of AutoPlus, wanted his Jimny to perform like one. So he imported a turbo kit from the UAE for the Jimny and slapped it on his little 4×4 and now it is the fastest Suzuki Jimny in the world.

This pocket rocket as standard comes with Suzuki’s K15B 1.5-litre 103hp 4-cylinder engine. The turbo kit that Bono and his team at AutoPlus have equipped the Jimny with now churns out 200 wheel horsepower! Bono found the turbo kit built by F-Performance in the UAE on social media. He claims he communicated with them, they told him the system was still in the R&D process, but they sent one to him which he and his team installed into the little mini SUV.

The kit comes with a front-mounted intercooler, a new set of injectors, the fuel pumps have also been upgraded, new spark plugs and a new remapped ECU. Most owners like to modify their Jimny’s to be better off-road, or just bling them up. Bono decided that instead, he wanted his Jimny to be more of a driver’s car that handles better and is usable every day. He lowered the car instead and threw in a new set of coil-over suspension from RS-R. Bono also took off the spare wheel from the tailgate to reduce weight from the Jimny, replaced the standard seats with a set of Recaro racing seats and of course he upgraded the brakes as well with a new set from AP Racing for better stopping power. The exhaust has also been tweaked and now like the G63 AMG, this Jimny features side pipes! Other cosmetic and feature upgrades were made to the Jimny to make it look a little more racecar-like, while also making it more comfortable as a daily driver.

The Suzuki Jimny while already on sale in most markets internationally, Maruti Suzuki displayed the Jimny in India at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is said that the Jimny received a warm welcome from the Indian market and Maruti Suzuki is looking to introduce a modified version, possible as a 5-door model for the Indian market. But the Indo-Japanese automaker has not confirmed outrightly about its plans for the Jimny for India. Although we would like to see the Jimny on Indian roads, it would be sad if we only received the 5-door model. Its predecessor Gypsy was only offered as a two-door, and it sold in large numbers and saw an extremely long production run in India. It is possible, that the Jimny could replicate the same.

Source: Auto Focus – Youtube

