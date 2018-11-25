Fastest production cars in the world since 1950: Some of them are the world’s most gorgeous too

Fastest is a relative term. Quicker is another. We will list the fastest top whack you could possibly hit on a production supercar since the 1950s. This is not just a power play, it involves high-speed stability supporting aerodynamics and a gearbox to back it all up. Manufacturers have had an open ground in terms of emissions since the 50s, and even now when there is a whole lot of green peace involved top speed numbers are still going up.

Aston Martin DB4 GT

Turns out Mercedes-Benz 300SL was not the fastest car from the 1950s. It was an Aston Martin. The Aston Martin DB4 GT hit a top speed of 244.8 km/h in 1959, which only beat the Mercedes by just 1.6 km/h. Besides being really big on the top speed figure, the DB4 GT is also one of the most gorgeous cars ever from its era.

Lamborghini Miura P400S

Lamborghini Miura P400S (Photo: Mecum Auctions)

Another one them incredibly beautiful cars, Lamborghini Miura P400S was the faster version of the Miura P400. The Miura was one of the very first cars to come with the engine positioned in the middle for better weight distribution and improved styling as well. The Miura P400S was powered by 3.9-litre V12 that made 370 bhp helping it to do 286.8 km/h.

Lamborghini Countach LP400

Lamborghini Countach LP400 (Photo: RM Sotheby)

Lamborghini held onto the title of having the fastest production car (only just), with their new flagship supercar, the Countach LP400. It shared the same top speed as its predecessor though 286.4 km/h. The Countach LP400 came out in 1974 at the Turin Motor Show.

Ferrari F40

Ferrari F40 (Photo: Autoweek)

Ferrari F40 became the first car ever to breach the 320 km/h mark when it was first launched in 1987. Doing speeds of up to 324.2 km/h, it beat rivals like Porsche 959 that managed 315.2 km/h. The F40's top speed is still a very relevant achievement since several supercars today do around 320 km/h.

McLaren F1

McLaren F1

For the first time since 1959, the British took the title of having the world's fastest car with the iconic McLaren F1. This three seat hypercar was powered by a BMW sourced V12 which was good for 618 bhp and 384.48 km/h. Even modern hypercars struggle to beat the F1's top speed. Look at the £1 million LaFerrari; that can only hit 347.2 km/h with a 950 bhp V12.

Shelby SSC Ultimate Aero TT

Shelby SSC Ultimate Aero TT

Most people know Bugatti Veyron as the fastest car from the 2000s. However, Newsflash! It wasn't. The Shelby SSC Ultimate Aero TT is officially the fastest car from the 2000s with its Guinness World Record verified the top speed of 409.8 km/h, beating the Veyron by 4.8 km/h. The Ultimate Aero TT is also rarer than a Veyron with less than 20 examples known to be built.

Fasten your seatbelts! These are THE FASTEST CARS IN THE WORLD!

Koenigsegg Agera RS

Koenigsegg Agera RS

And now hail the king - Koenigsegg Agera RS with a recorded average speed of 444.6 km/h and one of the two runs was 455.28 km/h. The Agera RS used for the record attempt had the optional 1MW engine. This meant it had 1341 bhp, whereas the normal version of the engine only has 1160 bhp.