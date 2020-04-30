Fastest Ford Mustang yet is electric? 1400 hp Cobra Jet does over 270 km/h in just 400 metres

Ford says that with the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype, it aims to advance the heritage and performance of the Mustang while incorporating some of the most advanced technology coming to Ford’s future powertrains.

Ford seems to be taking electrification very seriously, so serious the Mustang Cobra Jet can do speeds of over 270 km/h within a distance of 400 metres. The words Cobra Jet means the Mustang GT’s 455 hp V8 engine has been replaced with a massive electric motor that puts out 1400 hp and 1500 Nm of torque. Ford say the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype should be good for an eight-second quarter-mile time, attaining almost 275 km/h in just 400 metres.

Sure, the Cobra Jet Mustang is not legal since those kinds of sprint times can’t be achieved without super-slick racing tyres and a stripped-out interior. It’ll also need a parachute to stop after each drag run and a wheelie bar to prevent it from flipping over during full-throttle launch.

But when we say Ford is taking electric cars seriously, it’s really about the kind of cars that we would see on our roads. The brand showed off an electric Mustang “Lithium” at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this year. The company is also preparing to launch the Tesla-rivalling Mustang Mach-E electric SUV in the US.

“This project was a challenge for all of us at Ford Performance, but a challenge we loved jumping into,” said Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “We saw the Cobra Jet 1400 project as an opportunity to start developing electric powertrains in a race car package that we already had a lot of experience with, so we had performance benchmarks we wanted to match and beat right now. This has been a fantastic project to work on, and we hope the first of many coming from our team at Ford Performance Motorsports.”

