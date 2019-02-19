‘Fastest car on sand’ record in a 1200 hp Porsche 911 Turbo S by a motorcycle rider! Here’s more

Pendine is considered the holy grail of land speed, where the best racers in the world have tried to set records.

British record-setting motorcycle racer Zef Eisenberg and his Madmax Race Team have got themselves a new target - to set a land speed record in a car on sand. On the weekend of 6-7 April 2019, Zef will aim to become the first person to achieve a British land speed record on bike and car within a year. The goal is to hit 320 km/h and beyond in a 1200hp specially-built road-legal Porsche 911 Turbo S on sand. The attempt will take place at Pendine Sands in South Wales.

In May 2018, Eisenberg became the first person to exceed 320 km/h with a wheel-driven vehicle, at this world famous speed track. He reached 324.399 km/h on his supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa laying down the marker as the ‘fastest motorbike on sand’ in the world, just 20 months after surviving Britain’s fastest-ever (370 km/h) motorcycle crash. Eisenberg spent three months in a hospital, followed by 3 months in a wheelchair, but defied the odds to race again in under a year.

Since the crash, he’s set numerous records – including an ACU sanctioned flying quarter-mile, flying kilometre and flying mile, on his Madmax road legal supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa, albeit heavily modified. This ‘twin’ record attempt, however, is something very different, as is the outrageous car that Madmax Race Team has built specially for it.

“I’m well known for setting records on bikes,” said Eisenberg, “so people started asking me why not cars?”

After meticulous research into what would be needed to top 320 km/h on sand, Eisenberg settled on a 2015 550 hp Porsche 911 Turbo S. There was just one problem: Although this car is very fast, it will ‘only do 282 km/h’ in a mile on Tarmac.

To achieve 320 km/h on tarmac within a mile, the car would need 750 bhp at the wheels. Sand creates a lot of resistance and tyre slip, so we worked out that we’d need at least 1000 bhp at the rear wheels, which equates to a crazy 1200hp at the engine, compared to just 550 hp from the factory.

The Madmax race team, therefore, hand built a bespoke 4.2-litre Porsche motorsport engine with new stronger internals, upgraded Turbo’s, plus a new E85 fuel system, advanced cooling set-up and far more. A lot of work was done to ensure that the monstrous power would come in as smoothly as possible in order to limit wheelspin on the loose surface. To cope with such an extreme output, the gearbox and clutch needed to be extensively upgraded, and the brakes and suspension modified to allow for different wheels and tyres.

Apart from a full FIA roll cage, competition seats and safety harness, the Porsche’s interior is completely standard.

For the two-wheeled part of the record, Eisenberg will be riding his specially built 350hp supercharged Suzuki ‘MADMAX’ Hayabusa. The Pendine attempt comes 55 years after John Surtees won the Formula One title, becoming the first – and so far only – man to win the world championship on two wheels and four. It was also in 1964 that Donald Campbell CBE became the first man to set speed records on both land and water in the same year. Pendine is the same venue that Sir Malcolm Campbell raced his aero engine Bluebird to a maximum speed of 280 km/h in 1927.